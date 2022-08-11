USEA To Hold Press Briefing on the Nuclear Power Revival
As the nation grapples with climate change and energy security, nuclear is getting a boost.
There is a quickening of the pace throughout the nuclear establishment as product and mechanism appear to be aligned. But there have been false starts in the past for nuclear. ”WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four major factors are coinciding that will affect the future of nuclear power: a recognition that achieving net-zero by 2050 requires nuclear in the energy mix; an availability of federal money due to the infrastructure bill and Inflation Reduction Act; an urgent need to increase base load for utilities; and a plethora of new, safer, easier-to-build small modular reactors coming to market.
— Llewellyn King
“There is a quickening of the pace throughout the nuclear establishment as product and mechanism appear to be aligned,” said Llewellyn King, nationally syndicated columnist and broadcaster. “But there have been false starts in the past for nuclear.”
Is this the start of a nuclear revival, and will it be characterized by modified reactors of the past utilizing advanced fuel and safety or radical new designs?
Will utilities buy reactors from new companies or from the usual players? The Tennessee Valley Authority has signed up for two BWRX-300 reactors from GE Hitachi, and Dow Chemical is partnering with X-Energy for process heat and generation technology.
Is this the start of a pattern or will Wall Street seek out private investment opportunities in nuclear generation?
These critical questions and more will be addressed at a United States Energy Association press briefing, which will be held on Zoom, on August 19, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.
As with previous briefings, the format will consist of a panel of experts taking questions from knowledgeable journalists. Llewellyn King organizes and moderates these briefings. USEA Acting Executive Director Sheila Hollis gives welcoming and closing remarks
For this briefing, the panelists are:
Jon Ball, Executive VP, Market Development, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy
Scott Strawn, VP, Burns & McDonnell
Bud Albright, President & CEO, U.S. Nuclear Industry Council
Doug True, VP & Chief Nuclear Officer, Nuclear Energy Institute
The journalists who will question them are:
Ken Silverstein, Forbes
Jennifer Hiller, The Wall Street Journal
Markham Hislop, Energi Media
Rod Kuckro , Freelance
The general audience can submit questions using the Zoom Q&A function, but members of the media will be given preference. A recording will be made available after the briefing.
Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sD0XRpJwTdiJVt6y2VHCkg
Llewellyn King
White House Media LLC
+1 2024412702
llewellynking1@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn