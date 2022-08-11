NAPA Family Dental Shares Beneficial Information about Dental Implants

/EIN News/ -- Albuquerque, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albuquerque, New Mexico -

According to a recent poll, over half of Americans (56 percent) are concerned about the state of their smile. Dental implants are an excellent method to enhance the look and function of teeth. NAPA Family Dental wants residents to feel more confident in their appearance and provides consultations to see if dental implants are the optimal option.

Dental Implants are used when tooth loss occurs due to injury or illness. When a person loses teeth, it leaves a gap in the mouth, and this gap causes other facial issues like the sinking of the jaw. It is possible to lose other teeth because they provide a structure for the remaining teeth.

Dental implants are titanium metal posts that attach to a crown, filling in the place of the missing tooth. They support existing and surrounding teeth and keep the jawbone healthy and strong.

There are three parts to dental implants. The first is the titanium screw, the implant itself. Next is the abutment, or a hook, that attaches to the third part, the crown.

Dental implants allow dental patients to eat, drink, and usually speak, as well as preserve their smile and other teeth. Another benefit is that they look like natural teeth, so people may never notice the dental crown.

NAPA Family Dental shares that a dental implant in Albuquerque may have a different timeline for each patient. Most patients require months of preparation before undergoing dental implantation surgery. The jaw must be strong enough to support dental implants. So, a consultation will verify the suitability for dental implants and the sedation dentist in Albuquerque will cover pain control options before starting the next part of the process. Most healthy dental patients have no difficulties at this point in the consultation; however, health issues such as diabetes or specific cancer types will need to be addressed.

After dental implants have been approved, surgery will be scheduled. On the day of the surgery, a variety of things can happen. The dentist may do bone grafts, take x-rays and molds, or create an opening in the gum for the implant. A healing phase will follow. This means it's possible the abutment won't be put on for months.

After healing, the abutment is positioned, and the dentist builds the new tooth. A dentist then places the crown on the abutment. This may take several months to return from the lab. Even though dental implants have a high success rate, it's critical to care for them like normal teeth. Having good oral hygiene, eating nutritious foods, and regularly visiting a dentist is all part of the process.

For many individuals, the expense of dental implants is the primary determining factor in whether or not they desire them. Many patients are unaware that there isn't a set price for dental implants because several variables influence the cost. Overall, dental implants are an investment in overall health. Seeing beyond the sticker shock of implants and focusing on the advantages puts things into perspective for most people. Here are a few things to consider regarding dental implant costs.

The good news is that several options for making dental implants more affordable. Many dental clinics have flexible pricing options so dental patients can afford dental implants while avoiding financial strain. NAPA Family Dental will provide detailed dental implant surgery costs, NAPA Platinum Club membership benefits, and other available payment options.

It is suggested individuals seeking dental implant surgery check with their dental insurance provider because dental implants for cosmetic reasons are not commonly covered by insurance. However, if a person suffers trauma or damage to the teeth and needs dental implants to restore their function, insurance may help pay for the dental implant procedure. Another option is setting up a Health Savings Account (HSA) or other types of tax-advantaged savings account.

According to Dr. K. Antani, DDS, of NAPA Family Dental, "Dental implants are often the best solution for people who have missing teeth or need damaged teeth replaced. Dental implants are stable and durable, and they look and feel like natural teeth. Plus, new modern procedures are making dental implants less painful and affordable for more people."

The cost of dental implant procedures shouldn't be a burden. Find out more about dental implants and other dental procedures by scheduling a consultation today. NAPA Family Dental is a dental clinic in Albuquerque that provides various dental services to its patients, including advanced cosmetic dentistry, emergency dental, teeth whitening, dental implants, sedation dentistry, restorative dentistry, and preventative dentistry.

