I Buy Houses Columbus LLC, A Cash Home Buyer, Changes Its Website Domain Name To Better Align With Its Brand

Cash for houses company in Columbus Ohio simplifies its branding by changing its domain name to its brand name - I Buy Houses Columbus

We love helping homeowners in Columbus figure out their real estate problems. There's no other company in the area that has our expertise and our reviews and recommendations speak volumes about us.” — Todd Killian, Owner of I Buy Houses Columbus

COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, August 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- I Buy Houses Columbus , also known as the friendliest homebuyer in Ohio, has changed its website domain name from ColumbusHomeOwner.com to IBuyHousesColumbus.com.This significant update is done to align its domain name with its branding and avoid confusion, especially when potential clients look for its website online using search engines.“Aside from consistent branding, we are also targeting improving our online presence, especially in search engine results. A consistent domain name helps build trust with potential clients,” explained Todd Killian, owner of I Buy Houses Columbus.Killian also pointed out that the domain name change can help homeowners quickly find I Buy Houses Columbus' services as there won’t be any confusion.“When you search online for highly trusted and reliable house buyers in Columbus Ohio, and you see IBuyHousesColumbus.com, there is no mistake in identity or what we do as a company. Rest assured that you are dealing with Columbus’s friendliest homebuyers,” Killian explained.When asked what makes I Buy Houses Columbus one of the most trusted house buyers in Columbus, Ohio , Killian said that it has to do with its transparent home-buying process and superior level of customer service.On its website, I Buy Houses Columbus LLC mentions the type of houses they buy.“We specialize in buying “Pretty Houses” or "Ugly Houses" - it really doesn't matter. That's what we want homeowners to understand fully. The condition of the property does not matter and we have solutions for every situation. We deal with these things daily.”I Buy Houses Columbus LLC helps homeowners sell their houses by providing them with multiple solutions.They are always ready to help, especially for those who are in these kinds of situations:- Too many repairs, cleanup, or junk removal needed- An inherited home- Job relocation or retirement- Divorce settlements- Vacant or unwanted rentals- Do not want to pay realtor fees- Pre-foreclosure- and so many moreI Buy Houses Columbus is a real estate consultant based in Columbus, Ohio. Its mission is to help homeowners sell their houses fast. They purchase homes for cash, no matter their condition.Ohio or Columbus-based homeowners needing to sell their house directly can contact or view I Buy Houses Columbus reviews via its website at www.ibuyhousescolumbus.com or talk via phone at (614) 929-2399.Contact info:I Buy Houses Columbus7185 E Main St #782Reynoldsburg, OH 43068-2175(614) 929-2399

