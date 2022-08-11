Submit Release
Newbridge Health and Wellness Releases Guide on Understanding Environmental Factors in Developing Autism

EDINA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newbridge Health and Wellness has released a guide on understanding environmental factors in developing autism. Although there are tests to determine if a child has autism, the parents often have to be the ones to recognize the signs.

Some disorders may not show until environmental factors trigger symptoms that reveal that a child may have a neurodevelopmental disorder. One of the disorders that can show during developmental stages includes autism or autism spectrum disorder.

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by various symptoms, depending on the autism phenotype. As this disorder showcases itself differently in every person, autism has a spectrum that reflects a wide range of severe to unnoticeable symptoms.

Although autism is different in everyone, symptoms typically include difficulties with social interaction, repetitive behaviors, expressing emotions, difficulty transitioning, gastrointestinal issues, and more. This guide reviews several specific examples of the symptoms of autism to help parents identify autism in their children.

If a parent identifies potential signs of autism in their child, they can do testing to get the diagnosis to promote the best treatment for them. The guide covers how someone can be tested and diagnosed with autism.

Someone interested in understanding what causes autism can learn more by reading the article. It covers the genetic predisposition someone may have for autism and how environmental risk factors can play a significant role in the development of autism.

Environmental factors can include what a fetus is exposed to before birth, including toxins, heavy metals, chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, infectious exposures, and stress. Pregnant people can add supplements to their diet like Vitamin D and Folate to reduce the risk of autism.

Newbridge Health and Wellness takes a functional medicine approach to treating its patients. This practice has an individualized, patient-centered, science-based systems approach to health that empowers its patients to pursue optimal wellness. People interested in understanding autism and how functional medicine can treat autism should visit the Newbridge Health and Wellness website to get help.

