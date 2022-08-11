Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Size is projected to reach USD 1.54 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4%: Straits Research

The global inhaled nitric oxide market size was valued at USD 749.02 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 1,547.95 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America Maintains the Top Position in the Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inhaled nitric oxide is a pulmonary vasodilator that considerably controls vascular muscle tone. It has emerged as a therapy for hypoxemic respiratory failure in infants with consistently elevated pulmonary vascular pressure and resultant right-to-left blood shunting (persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn). Neonatal hypoxic respiratory failure is characterized by chronic pulmonary hypertension of the newborn and several illnesses that contribute to pulmonary arterial hypertension, including meconium aspiration syndrome, sepsis, birth asphyxia, and respiratory distress syndrome.



Depending on the treatment, 100 ppm and 800 ppm levels of nitric oxide are available. In addition, ongoing clinical trials investigate the use of inhaled nitric oxide in treating several disorders. The potential therapeutic impact of inhaled nitric oxide in adults is still uncertain, and FDA-approved indications are restricted to pediatric treatment. As a gas, nitric oxide is readily inhalable and classified as a pharmacotherapeutic. It relaxes the vascular smooth muscle by activating guanylate cyclase and boosting intracellular levels of cGMP, resulting in vasodilation and increased oxygenation. Nitric oxide is used in concert with a ventilator and other drugs to treat newborn (term and near-term) infants with respiratory failure due to pulmonary hypertension.





Growing Demand in the Healthcare Industry and an Increase in Chronic Diseases Drives the Global Market

Due to a better knowledge of nitric oxide's role in the cardiovascular, immunological, and neural systems and the therapeutic use of inhaled nitric oxide gas, numerous fields of physiologic study have been revolutionized. Nitric oxide, when inhaled, causes preferential pulmonary vasodilation and lowers vascular resistance. These effects increase hypoxic pulmonary vasoconstriction and oxygenation in patients' lungs. It is becoming increasingly clear that the healthcare industry will be a critical driver of global economic growth in the coming years.

Treating nitric oxide inhalation may benefit children and adults suffering from several diseases. This substance cures a variety of adult respiratory distress syndrome therapies. It was estimated that 500,000 Americans with pulmonary hypertension from various causes had received nitric oxide inhalation therapy. These conditions include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), hypoxic respiratory failure, and pulmonary hypertension.

According to the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) study, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) affects 65 million individuals. It caused three million fatalities annually, making it the third most significant cause of mortality worldwide.

Rising Investments in Research and Development Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Inhaled nitric oxide treatment has not attained its full potential in numerous instances. As a result of the success of its applications, research and development activities for inhaled nitric oxide applications have increased. There are currently no approved medications for treating newborns with acute bronchiolitis, the most common reason for hospitalization worldwide. In the United States alone, hospitalization costs attributable to bronchiolitis amount to USD 1.7 billion. Even though supporting oxygen therapy and hydration are available, there is currently no treatment that has been demonstrated to be effective. In addition, clinical research utilizing inhaled nitric oxide to decrease platelet hyper-reactivity in patients with acute submassive pulmonary embolism was conducted in March 2020. Additionally, sickle cell disease in adults, bronchopulmonary dysplasia, and malaria have focused on research and development activities. Consequently, there is a considerable probability that Inhalable nitric oxide will considerably contribute to the expansion of the market soon.





Report Scope

Rise in Chronic Diseases Worldwide

Regional Analysis

North America maintains the top position in the global market for inhaled nitric oxide. The United States held the most significant market share in North America for inhaled nitric oxide. One of the aspects driving the growth of the inhaled nitric oxide market is the increased occurrence of diseases in neonates, such as chronic pulmonary hypertension and neonatal hypoxic respiratory failure (HRF).

The Europe region is anticipated to hold the second position in the global market for inhaled nitric oxide. Several measures have been made to utilize the region's potential by the relevant players. In the operating theatre and intensive care unit in Europe, inhaled nitric oxide has been used for several years to treat acute respiratory failure and pulmonary hypertension.





Key Highlights

The global inhaled nitric oxide market was valued at USD 749.02 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 1,547.95 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was valued at USD 749.02 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 1,547.95 million by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on application, the global inhaled nitric oxide market is classified into Neonatal Respiratory Treatment, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Neonatal respiratory treatment is the most dominant and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

application, the global inhaled nitric oxide market is classified into Neonatal Respiratory Treatment, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Neonatal respiratory treatment is the most dominant and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. The global inhaled oxide market is primarily classified into three regions, namely North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. North America contributed the most revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.





The global inhaled nitric oxide market’s major players are

Air Liquide S.A

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

BOC Healthcare, Beyond Air, Inc.

Halma Plc, and Linde Plc (Praxair, Inc.)

Mallinckrodt Plc

Novoteris LLC

Vero Biotech Llc,

Nu-Med Plus.





Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market: Segmentation

By Application

Neonatal respiratory treatment

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-pacific





Market News

In May 2022 , Air Liquide, Toyota, and CaetanoBus joined forces to accelerate the development of hydrogen mobility in Europe.

, Air Liquide, Toyota, and CaetanoBus joined forces to accelerate the development of hydrogen mobility in Europe. In May 2022 , Air Liquide and Lhoist joined forces to launch a first-of-its-kind decarbonization project of lime production in France.

, Air Liquide and Lhoist joined forces to launch a first-of-its-kind decarbonization project of lime production in France. In April 2022 , Linde to Increase Helium Supply in the U.S.

, Linde to Increase Helium Supply in the U.S. In April 2022, Linde Signs New Supply Agreement with a Major Space Launch Company.





