Medical Aesthetics Market Size is projected to reach USD 138.64 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%: Straits Research

The global medical aesthetics market size was valued at 61.23 USD billion in 2021. It is expected to reach around 138.64 USD billion, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America leads the Worldwide Medical Aesthetics Market because of its vast elderly population and abundance of medical aesthetic procedure centers.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Aesthetics is a field of medicine that focuses on procedures and techniques that improve the skin's appearance, texture, and contours. It treats scars, moles, liver spots, excess fat, wrinkles, skin looseness, unwanted hair, cellulite, poker, and skin discoloration. Standard inclusions include dermatology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, reconstructive surgery, and plastic surgery.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report https://straitsresearch.com/report/global-medical-aesthetics-market/request-sample





Innovation in Technology, a Growing number of Expert Surgeons, and Increased Demand for Aging-Related Aesthetic Treatments Drives Global Market.

Due to changes in modern lifestyle, obesity among people is gradually increasing and affects the elderly. Geriatric obesity has been noted in affluent countries. Hence the demand for the aesthetic market has increased over the period. The market is growing because of the growing number of qualified surgeons and new technology.

Due to technology advancements and significant investments in research and development, plastic surgeries, breast implants, botulinum toxin injection therapy , and other anti-aging treatments and products have been created. Strict rules and regulations have prompted manufacturers to develop safer and more effective anti-aging treatments that directly impact consumers, increasing the market's growth potential.

Increase in Demand in Emerging Nations Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Medical aesthetics companies can benefit significantly from emerging markets like China, Brazil, Mexico, and India. Rising disposable incomes, increased medical tourism , and more knowledge of aesthetic specialties drive higher demand for medical aesthetic devices in these countries. The presence of many doctors in these emerging nations also helps the medical aesthetics market to thrive.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 138.64 Billion by 2030 CAGR 9.5% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, End-User, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Alma Lasers Ltd. (A Division of Sisram Medical Ltd.), Allergan, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Cutera Inc., Cynosure (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Hologic Inc.), En. S.P.A., Fotona D.O.O., Galderma (A Subsidiary of Nestlé) Key Market Opportunities The Rising Demand For Aesthetic Treatments And Other Procedures Connected To Ageing Key Market Drivers Increase in Obesity among the Old Age People to Boost Market Progress



Rising Demand for Aesthetic Treatments

Buy Now Full Report https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/global-medical-aesthetics-market





Regional Analysis

North America leads the Worldwide Medical Aesthetics Market because of its vast elderly population and abundance of medical aesthetic procedure centers. Rising per capita income and highly established cosmetic hospitals are two more aspects projected to promote market expansion.

Asia-Pacific medical aesthetic market is expected to grow during the forecast period. The enormous demographic pool and arrival of significant companies in the Asia Pacific market are credited with the market's growth. The demand for medical aesthetics in Thailand, Japan, and China is growing significantly due to the region's booming medical tourism.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report https://straitsresearch.com/report/global-medical-aesthetics-market/request-sample The global medical aesthetics market's major key players are

Alma Lasers, Ltd. (A Division of Sisram Medical Ltd.)

Allergan, Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Cutera, Inc., and Cynosure (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Hologic, Inc.)

El. En. S.P.A., Fotona D.O.O.

Galderma (A Subsidiary of Nestlé)

Johnson & Johnson

Merz Aesthetics, Inc. (A Division of Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA)

Medytox, Inc., Sientra, Inc.

Sinclair Pharma PLC

Solta Medical (A Division of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Syneron Medical, Ltd. (A Part of Apax Partners).





Global Medical Aesthetics Market: Segmentation

By Type

Surgical Procedures

Non-Surgical Procedures

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Cosmetic Procedural Centers

Ambulatory Centers

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Medical Aesthetics Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Surgical Procedures Market Size & Forecast Non-Surgical Procedures Market Size & Forecast End-User Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Cosmetic Procedural Centers Market Size & Forecast Ambulatory Centers Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Type By End-User Canada By Type By End-User Mexico By Type By End-User Latin America By Type By End-User Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Type By End-User France By Type By End-User U.K. By Type By End-User Italy By Type By End-User Spain By Type By End-User Rest of Europe By Type By End-User Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Type By End-User China By Type By End-User Australia By Type By End-User India By Type By End-User South Korea By Type By End-User Rest of Asia-Pacific By Type By End-User Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Type By End-User South Africa By Type By End-User Kuwait By Type By End-User Rest of Middle East & Africa By Type By End-User Company Profile Alma Lasers Ltd. (A Division of Sisram Medical Ltd.) Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Allergan Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Anika Therapeutics Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure https://straitsresearch.com/report/global-medical-aesthetics-market/toc





Market Players

In March 2022 , Dubai hosted the Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition - the region’s largest A&D event.

, Dubai hosted the Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition - the region’s largest A&D event. In March 2022 , Dubai hosted the Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition - the region’s largest A&D event.

, Dubai hosted the Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition - the region’s largest A&D event. In January 2022, Sientra announced the acquisition of novel fat grafting technology from auragen aesthetics, LLC, which Accelerates Sientra’s vision to transform the art and science of plastic surgery beyond breast products to become a significant player in the medical aesthetics market.





News Media

Top 10 Medical Device Companies in the World

Aesthetic Medicine Market to Thrive at an Astonishing Healthy CAGR during Forecast Period





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Facial Injectable Market : Information by Product (Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, Botulinum Toxin Type A, Polymer Fillers), Application (Aesthetics, Therapeutics), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Cosmetic Dentistry Market : Information by Product Type (Dental Systems, Dental Implants, Dental Bridges, Dental Crowns, Orthodontic Braces, Dental Veneers), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Fashion Face Mask Market : Information by Type (Anti-pollution, Non-Anti-Pollution), Distribution Channel (Online Retail Stores), Material (Fabric, Non-fabric), and Region - Forecast till 2029

Europe Consumer-Use IPL Hair Removal Services Market : Information by Service Provider (Beauty Clinics/Salons or Aesthetic Centers, Dermatology Clinics) and Region — Forecast till 2027

Cosmetic Chemicals Market : Information by Product Type (Surfactants, Polymer Ingredients), Application (Skin Care, Hair Care), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.





Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com