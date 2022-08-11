Semiconductor Rectifier Market Size is projected to reach USD 11.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.4%: Straits Research

The global semiconductor rectifier market size was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia-Pacific is the major contributor to the global semiconductor rectifier market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rectifier is a two-lead semiconductor that only enables electricity to flow in one direction. It is a semiconductor diode used for power control and rectification. Using the characteristics of a junction formed from two inversely doped semiconductor materials, it conducts current preferentially in one direction and prevents current flow. These are necessary components for power supply applications, which convert AC electricity to DC voltage. Its roles in electrical components include controlling the size of a signal, separating signals from the power supply, rectifying a voltage, and serving as a voltage reference. Due to these properties, it is predominantly used as guards in the circuits of electronic components to avoid the risk of unintended supply voltage reversal.

The market for semiconductor rectifiers is undergoing a significant transition and expansion. One of the critical reasons for the extensive use of semiconductor rectifiers is the search for greater power efficiency. In addition, the diminution of electronic components promotes the need for semiconductor rectifiers. Rectifier diodes, which convert AC voltage to DC voltage and are small, are crucial parts of the power supply. Moreover, an increase in government spending on smart cities encourages business growth. Moreover, the increasing trend toward electrification in the automobile industry is one of the critical factors impacting the development of the semiconductor rectifier market during the forecast period. However, the semiconductor rectifier market is competitive, with regional and global manufacturers competing based on the cost of solutions & services, product efficiency, dependability, and support.





Increasing Smart Grid Usage in Emerging Nations, Rise of Consumer electronics and Telecommunications Services Drives the Global Market.

Some nations, including India, China, and Brazil, are making significant headway in the planning and developing of smart grid technologies. These technologies help create a more flexible power grid, which makes it possible to include various forms of renewable energy . Additionally, it improves service reliability and service level provided to end customers by integrating information and communications technology at multiple stages of the power generation, consumption, and delivery processes.

The industrial industry is undergoing digitization, increasing telecommunication services, and consumer electronic devices, contributing to the need for semiconductor rectifiers. The growing prevalence of the trend toward electrification in the automotive industry is another factor helping the expansion of the market for semiconductor rectifiers. This trend is one of the primary drivers of market growth. In addition, it has been seen worldwide that there has been an enormous surge in demand for smartphones and autos equipped with modern technical features.

Growing Demand for Rectifier Diodes in a Number Of Automotive And Power Sector Applications Creates Tremendous Opportunities

In recent years, many applications for power electronics in automobile power generation and control have exploded. For instance, the automotive industry has implemented a brand-new load-matching mechanism. This approach employs a simple switched-mode rectifier to significantly enhance peak and average power output from a traditional Lundell alternator and make considerable efficiency improvements. Incorporating power electronic components into autos, in conjunction with the complete power control and management system, creates new opportunities for rectifier use. In addition, it is anticipated that attractive opportunities will show themselves in the realm of car electronics. Modern electric power steering, central body control, brake system, and seat control are future changes in this industry.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 11.1 billion by 2030 CAGR 11.4% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion ) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, End Use, Industrial End-Use, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors ABB, ASI Semiconductor Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NXP Semiconductor, and Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Toshiba Corporation. Key Market Opportunities Growing Demand for Rectifier Diodes in a Variety of Automotive and Power Sector Applications Key Market Drivers Increasing Adoption of Smart Grids to Augment Market Growth Prospect

Increased Government Spending on Modern Electricity Generating and Distribution Infrastructure in Emerging Nations

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the major contributor to the global semiconductor rectifier market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is one of the world's top semiconductor rectifiers markets. In Asia-Pacific, demand and manufacturing for cellphones and consumer electronics have increased over the past few years. Also, expanding smart grid technologies and rising power consumption and production in growing Asia-Pacific nations are anticipated to present market opportunities.

North America consists of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The landscape of the semiconductor sector in this region is constantly changing. In the U.S. and Canada, semiconductor rectifier expenditures continue to increase rapidly. This region encourages massive spending in semiconductors and electronics and is home to market leaders such as Texas Instruments Inc. and Microchip Technology Inc. In North America, the primary reason driving the growth of the semiconductor rectifier market is the increase in the development of new technologies and the region's relatively greater dominance due to numerous essential companies.





Key highlights

was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on type , the global semiconductor rectifier market is classified into Single-Phase and Three-Phase. The three-phase is the major contributor to the worldwide semiconductor market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

, the global semiconductor rectifier market is classified into Single-Phase and Three-Phase. The three-phase is the major contributor to the worldwide semiconductor market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on Industry verticals , the global semiconductor rectifier market is classified into Automotive, I.T. and Telecom, Power and Utility, and Consumer Electronics. The automotive category owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

, the global semiconductor rectifier market is classified into Automotive, I.T. and Telecom, Power and Utility, and Consumer Electronics. The automotive category owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. The global semiconductor rectifier market is primarily classified into three regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the major contributor to the global semiconductor rectifier market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.





Competitive Players

ABB

ASI Semiconductor Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Microchip Technology Inc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NXP Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation.





Global Semiconductor Rectifier Market: Segmentation

By Type

Single Phase

Three Phase

By Industry Vertical

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Power and Utility

IT and Telecom

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Semiconductor Rectifier Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Single Phase Market Size & Forecast Three Phase Market Size & Forecast Industry Vertical Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Automotive Market Size & Forecast Consumer Electronics Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Type By Industry Vertical Canada By Type By Industry Vertical Mexico By Type By Industry Vertical Latin America By Type By Industry Vertical Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Type By Industry Vertical France By Type By Industry Vertical U.K. By Type By Industry Vertical Italy By Type By Industry Vertical Spain By Type By Industry Vertical Rest of Europe By Type By Industry Vertical Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Type By Industry Vertical China By Type By Industry Vertical Australia By Type By Industry Vertical India By Type By Industry Vertical South Korea By Type By Industry Vertical Rest of Asia-Pacific By Type By Industry Vertical Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Type By Industry Vertical South Africa By Type By Industry Vertical Kuwait By Type By Industry Vertical Rest of Middle East & Africa By Type By Industry Vertical Company Profile ABB Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio ASI Semiconductor Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Infineon Technologies AG Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Market News

In May 2022 , ABB Process Automation Capital Markets Day: Supporting energy transition and digital transformation across industries.

, ABB Process Automation Capital Markets Day: Supporting energy transition and digital transformation across industries. In May 2022 , Infineon introduced new high-performance XENSIV™ MEMS microphones with outstanding audio capturing for consumer electronics.

, Infineon introduced new high-performance XENSIV™ MEMS microphones with outstanding audio capturing for consumer electronics. In May 2022 , Microchip Introduced the Fully Integrated Precise Time Scale System.

, Microchip Introduced the Fully Integrated Precise Time Scale System. In May 2022, Mitsubishi Electric Developed World's First Laser Communication Terminal Integrating Space Optical Communication and Spatial Acquisition.





News Media

Expanding Grid Infrastructure to Propel the Demand for Instrument Transformer

Advanced Electrical Steel and Their Applications in Emerging Technologies will propel the Growth of the Global Electrical Steel Market





