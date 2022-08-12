Apollo LTD Releases “Soul Worth Saving” To Radio

Apollo LTD

Song Becomes First Radio Single / Video Since Duo’s No. 1 Hit “Sunday Morning Feeling”

The message is simple, but it’s taken me a long time to fully understand the depth of it. I hope you realize what Heaven has known for all eternity: we are all souls worth saving.” — Jordan Phillips, Apollo LTD

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Residence/Centricity Music’s cinematic, alternative-pop duo Apollo LTD releases to radio its first single and video of 2022, “Soul Worth Saving.” Listed as New and Active on the Billboard Christian Airplay chart, the song was written by Apollo LTD’s Jordan Phillips and Adam Stark along with three-time GRAMMY-nominated, Dove Award-winning songwriter Ethan Hulse.“As Adam and I look at two albums worth of material in this band, we see a common thread that has run in and out of our music for a long time,” reveals Phillips. “That thread is communicating a message to all people, both the believer and the non-believer, that we have worth and value in the eyes of God. That we are treasured by the Father as we are, not as we should be.”This big-picture view of the duo’s music formulated the basis for the new track. “The message is simple, but it’s taken me a long time to fully understand the depth of it,” confesses Phillips. “I hope you realize what Heaven has known for all eternity: we are all souls worth saving.”Don’t you knowYou’ve got a soul worth saving (oh don’t you know, don’t you know)Don’t you knowYou’re still a heart worth chasin’ (oh don’t you know)There’s love reaching deeperBehind the hurt in your eyesA diamond that can still shineI hope someday you realizeWhat heaven already knowsYou’ve got a soul worth saving (don’t you know)You’re a soul worth saving(“Soul Worth Saving” Chorus)Apollo LTD puts an exclamation point on the hope shared in “Soul Worth Saving” in its studio performance video released today and produced by Emmy- and Dove Award-nominated director Elliott Eicheldinger.The new music from Apollo LTD follows its Billboard No. 1 hit “ Sunday Morning Feeling (Feat. Ryan Stevenson) ” from the duo’s acclaimed sophomore album, Nothing is Ordinary, Everything is Beautiful . Released amidst acclaim last year, the album also features the top five hit "Patient" and the American Songwriter-premiered video and Top 20 hit "You" along with "Good Day," "Rulers," "Now!" and "Better." Making cinematic, alt-pop music with a message that reaches skyward and rooted in a mix of organic instruments, electronic soundscapes, anthemic hooks and shimmering production, Apollo LTD have an “expert grasp of the pop genre,” says The Atlantic Magazine as Artist Direct agrees they are “a band that builds melodic hooks, powerful pop tunes and lyrics that play with expectation.” Consequence of Sound says, “Each melody could be a hook in its own right...radio friendly single with bite.” Making waves with Nothing is Ordinary, Everything is Beautiful (2021) and the Top 40 hits “Gold” and “On The Way Up” from its Dove Award-nominated Out of Body (2019) LPs, Apollo LTD songs have been heard on outlets like Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and shows featured on ESPN, FOX Sports, Comedy Central, NBC and ABC while gathering well over 50 million streams worldwide and sparking four top 25 Christian radio singles.While on tour, Apollo LTD shares an explosive energy live on stage featuring Jordan Phillips’ elastic vocal instrument equipped with a strong falsetto and Adam Stark’s playing that has been honed as a session instrumentalist and years of touring as a lead guitarist. In addition to their own headline events, the duo has shared stages with Panic at the Disco, DNCE, All-American Rejects, Kesha, Amanda Lindsay Cook and more.About Residence/Centricity Music:Residence/Centricity Music is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, Tenn. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Apollo LTD, Brandon Heath, Chris Renzema, Coby James, Jason Gray, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Lauren Daigle, North Point Worship, Patrick Mayberry and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization, and they like it that way. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit https://centricitymusic.com/

