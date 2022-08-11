Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Updated CDC Guidance

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today issued the following statement on updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the pandemic.

"This latest guidance from the CDC should give our students, parents, and educators the confidence they need to head back to school this year with a sense of joy and optimism. While COVID continues to evolve, so has our understanding of the science and what it takes to return to school safely. Thanks to vaccines, boosters, new treatments, and commonsense safety precautions – as well as funding from the American Rescue Plan – our schools have more resources than ever before to provide the healthy learning environments our students need to grow and thrive academically, socially, and emotionally."