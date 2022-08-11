Submit Release
News Search

There were 804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,870 in the last 365 days.

Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Updated CDC Guidance

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today issued the following statement on updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the pandemic.

"This latest guidance from the CDC should give our students, parents, and educators the confidence they need to head back to school this year with a sense of joy and optimism. While COVID continues to evolve, so has our understanding of the science and what it takes to return to school safely. Thanks to vaccines, boosters, new treatments, and commonsense safety precautions – as well as funding from the American Rescue Plan – our schools have more resources than ever before to provide the healthy learning environments our students need to grow and thrive academically, socially, and emotionally."

You just read:

Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Updated CDC Guidance

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.