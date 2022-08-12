Actual SEO Media, Inc. Defines What SEO Best Practices Are

Actual SEO Media, Inc. Although it's never too late, prioritizing SEO earlier on can help a business grow in the long term. Optimize website content to focus on specific keywords that are related to the business or niche.

Search engines' best practices are the guidelines that help companies understand what lines they shouldn't cross. However, it doesn't detail how to get there.

As an online marketing company that's been helping businesses since 2013, Actual SEO Media, Inc. defines "SEO Best Practices" as strategies that fall in line with search engines' strict guidelines. However, these best practices are only guidelines on how not to cross the lines set and be considered manipulative. For example, these guidelines won't explain how to optimize a website aside from what to avoid.

Search engines like Google are constantly updating their algorithms. These guidelines can frequently change, which can affect how well a website is optimized. Using its years of experience helping clients fine-tune their websites, Actual SEO Media, Inc. offers best practices on how to out-practice Google's best practices.

1. Utilize the Best Platform

A company's website is the basis for its online activities. Whether it wants to utilize online marketing strategies or have a platform to interact with customers effectively, a website is a must. When building the base of the website, many people choose self-hosted open source solutions, such as WordPress. Although these types of solutions allow businesses to optimize and customize the website to their liking, there is a need for technical skills for optimizing templates, handling constant updates, and creating strong security.

One of the biggest issues about customizing a website is ensuring that it is also mobile-friendly. There is a specific clause for it within Google's guidelines. If a website isn't also mobile-friendly, it will rank lower than websites that are. So, even if a website has all of the optimized for a browser, it might not be optimized for a phone or tablet screen.

2. Optimize Website Speed

The main core behind most search engine guidelines is user experience. If a user can't quickly and efficiently find what they're looking for on a website, the search engine will notice that and lower that website's ranking in the search results. One of the components of a website is site speed.

Site speed can be further broken down into four other factors: fast hosting, fast website, fast user Internet access, and fast user mobile device. Although two of these factors are dependent on the user themselves, the other factors are reliant on having a properly optimized website. Of the two that a business can control, having fast hosting is important because it can cause a site to seem slow even if the site speed is optimal.

3. Refine Title Elements (a.k.a. Title Tags)

It's not enough just to have the keyword by itself in the title anymore. Of course, when creating content pages, having the keyword in the title is a must. However, search engines prefer titles that are more descriptive. When a user looks at the title on a search engine results page (SERP), they must have some clue on what the page is about.

The search engine will first identify the user intent behind the keyword phrase, and then rank sites that match the intent. That's why search engines prefer titles that are more descriptive and give a better idea of the intent they want to target.

4. Add Alt Text to Images

By definition, the alt text is an HTML attribute of an image. Essentially, image alt text describes what the image is all about. Alt text is important for four reasons:

- Users with vision impairments can read the alt text through text to speech

- If the image doesn't load properly, the alt text can describe the basic essence of the image

- Search engines use alt text to understand the context of the image

- The best practice for alt text is to use it to describe what the image is about.

5. Pay Attention to URL Structure

URL structure is less for search engines and more for the user. A cleaner structure will make it easier for users to see where they're going. Of course, they might not even see the URL, especially if they're on mobile. When in doubt about what URL structure is better, it's best to ask, "How will it impact a potential user?"

6. The Optimal Way to Use Headings

Like titles, headings on a page should be used to describe the section of text that follows after it. Search engine crawlers use headings as a way to index and navigate pages on a site. That's why search engines have a multitude of guidelines on how headers should be formatted.

There is no need for the keyword to be in every heading. Write clear and concise headings that are descriptive so readers know what they are about to encounter. Also, each heading should be optimized further. For example, never jump from an H2 to an H4, and don't use All-Caps for headings because it can confuse readers into thinking it's an acronym.

7. Create an Internal Pathway with Internal Linking

As with headings and alt text, search engine crawlers use internal links as a method to navigate the website. It allows the search engines to figure out what links are the most important on the site. Internal linking also allows visitors to the website to navigate around with ease.

Some websites only have menu bars at the top. However, it makes it more convenient for visitors if they can seamlessly move between pages with appropriate links in places they can see. For example, a sentence can describe a specific product, which can pique a reader's interest. That's a perfect moment to add a link to said product, making navigation easier.

Although Google and other search engines can set guidelines for websites to follow, those are only rough outlines of what not to do. Optimizing a website is a lengthy process. A company might not see results in the short term, however, the results will prove themselves after careful fine-tuning and frequent updates.

Although Google and other search engines can set guidelines for websites to follow, those are only rough outlines of what not to do. Optimizing a website is a lengthy process. A company might not see results in the short term, however, the results will prove themselves after careful fine-tuning and frequent updates.



