Transplantation Market Size is projected to reach USD 29.73 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.55 %: Straits Research

The global Transplantation Market size market was valued at USD 12,925.7 million in 2021. By 2030, it is predicted to reach USD 29,734.1 million with a CAGR of 9.55% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

The global increase in the demand for organs for transplant can be attributed to increasing incidences of acute diseases, which in turn results in an increase in the number of organ failures. The growing demand for novel tissue transplantation products and organ transplantation for the treatment of organ failure is a major factor contributing to the growth of the market.





Technological Advancements in Organ Transplant Methods to Drive the Transplantation Market

Advanced technologies have led to an evolution in organ transplantation techniques and procedures, which is expected to propel market growth. Novel and improved transplantation products, including tissue products, tissue typing technology, and surgical medical instruments can be attributed to market expansion. Technological advancements in the field of 3D bioprinting are also boosting the adoption of organ transplantation.

The continuous shortage of organ donors and the increasing number of patients on the waiting list for organ transplants have increased the demand for 3D bioprinting. These techniques are used to create customized prosthetics, fabricate tissue, and to support transplantation through synthetic models. Therefore, the introduction of such advanced techniques has led to the growth of the transplantation market, driving the number of organ transplant procedures globally.

Regional Analysis

North America and Asia-Pacific are the two important regions of the transplantation market. The North American transplantation market was valued at USD 5,246.3 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, to reach an expected value of USD 10,707.8 million in 2030. In North America, the US dominates the market owing to a large patient pool, favourable reimbursement policies, and an increase in the number of organ transplantation procedures.

The Asia-Pacific transplantation market was valued at USD 2,661.9 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.25% during the forecast period, to reach an expected value of USD 6,485.1 million in 2030. Asia-Pacific comprises growing economies such as Japan, China, and India. These countries have a sizable massive population and a high prevalence of chronic diseases.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size 29.7 billion by 2030 CAGR 9.55% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion ) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Applications, End-Users Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors AbbVie, Inc., Arthrex Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Novartis AG, Stryker, 21st Century Medicine, BioLife Solutions Inc, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Key Market Opportunities Artificial Organs and Immunosuppressive Drugs to Create New Opportunities for the Transplantation Market Key Market Drivers Inflating Incidences of Organ Failure

Development of Tissue Banks

Technological Advancements in Organ Transplant Methods

Impact of COVID-19

The fast spread of coronavirus has plunged the global healthcare industry into disarray. Since a significant proportion of coronavirus patients were hospitalized in medical centers, governing bodies were obliged to reschedule optional and non-urgent operations in hospitals and ambulatory care centers. The pandemic also caused a drop in organ transplant surgery enrolment worldwide.

The decrease in the number of transplantation and organ donation procedures is mainly because of factors such as unavailability of resources, engaged surgeons, lockdown, and travel restrictions. Patients with positive reports for COVID-19 were refrained from donating organs due to the possibility of infection. Furthermore, another major concern influencing transplantation operations was the possibility of immunosuppressant drug interactions with COVID-19 therapy agents, which had led to a significant number of organ failures from graft donors.

Market Recovery Timeline

Markets have experienced massive losses as a result of the pandemic, plunging the world into a financial crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant changes, and the pandemic's long-term effect is concerning. According to the World Economic Forum, recovering from the COVID-19 problem could take up to three years. Nonetheless, the transplantation business is expected to gain traction following a major decline in coronavirus disease caseloads.





Key Highlights

Based on product , the transplantation market is segmented into immunosuppressive drugs, tissue products, and preservation solutions. The tissue products market was valued at USD 7,528.3 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2030 to reach an estimated value of USD 16,691.2 million by 2030. The tissue products segment held the highest revenue in 2021.

, the is segmented into immunosuppressive drugs, tissue products, and preservation solutions. The tissue products market was valued at USD 7,528.3 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a from 2022 to 2030 to reach an estimated value of USD 16,691.2 million by 2030. The tissue products segment held the highest revenue in 2021. Based on application , the transplantation market is segmented into tissue and organ transplantation. The tissue transplantation market was valued at USD 7,907.3 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% to reach an estimated value of USD 18,267.0 million by 2030.

, the transplantation market is segmented into tissue and organ transplantation. The tissue transplantation market was valued at USD 7,907.3 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a to reach an estimated value of USD 18,267.0 million by 2030. Based on end-user, the transplantation market is segmented into hospitals, transplant centers, and others. The hospital segment was valued at USD 6,481.3 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% to reach an estimated value of USD 14,251.9 million by 2030. The hospital segment held the highest market share due to increasing admissions of patients with organ failure.





List of Key Players

AbbVie, Inc.

Arthrex, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic

Novartis AG

Stryker

21st Century Medicine

BioLife Solutions, Inc

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals





Global Transplantation Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Immunosuppressive Drugs

Tissue Products

Preservation Solutions

By Application

Organ Transplantation

Tissue Transplantation

By End-Users

Hospitals

Transplant Centers

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

MEA





