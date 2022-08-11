Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Request For Information

VSP News Release-Incident/Request for Information

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2003119

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens

STATION:  Royalton Barracks                   

CONTACT#:  802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME:  07/23/2022 at approximately 1348 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Crocker Road, Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: Assault/Suspicious

 

ACCUSED: unknown suspect(s)                                              

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were contacted by a homeowner of a residence on Crocker Road in the town of Randolph, advising that someone had been to their residence while they were not home and attached fireworks and matches to the exhaust of their lawnmower. While mowing the yard, the fireworks exploded, burning the homeowner and sending them to the hospital. This could have happened anytime within the prior two weeks of the date of the incident. The investigation is ongoing at this time and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Kyle Stevens.  

 

 

TROOPER KYLE STEVENS

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032

802-234-9933

 

 

 

