Terry Moving & Storage Opens 200 Brand-New Storage Vaults in Forest Lake, California

LAKE FOREST, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terry Moving & Storage is pleased to announce it has opened 200 brand-new and quality-built storage units in Lake Forest, California.Based in Lake Forest, California itself, Terry Moving & Storage is a full-service moving company that takes care of clients’ relocation and storage needs, from start to finish. The company is renowned for its professional packing, moving, and storage services provided by the best and most qualified movers who treat all items with care and respect.Recently, Terry Moving & Storage opened a new set of 200 storage units in Lake Forest – a move that helps the company to expand its operations and offer more storage opportunities for residents and businesses in Central/Northern California. Each new vault is climate and pest controlled, with pads and shrink wrap being included to ensure safe storage."People need storage now more than ever!” says Mark Terry, Owner of Terry Moving & Storage. “So many of our customers are seeking storage solutions so they can take advantage of the housing market. They store their belongings with us while their house is on the market, or while they're making their move, so they don't have to rush to find their new home. Whatever your storage needs in Lake Forest are, we are here to help."Currently, as a special deal for new customers, Terry Moving & Storage is offering the first month free on any storage unit.Terry Moving & Storage also offers interstate moving services across eleven states, including CA, TX, OK, CO, OR, WA, WY, NV, AZ, and NM – with plans for further expansion in the near future.For more information about Terry Moving & Storage, or to reserve your Lake Forest Storage unit , please visit https://terrymovingoc.com About Terry Moving & StorageFor over 25 years, Terry Moving & Storage continues to supply its customers with a full suite of affordable moving services locally and throughout the eleven Western states. Since inception, the company has acquired an extensive repeat client base – a result that speaks to its exceptional dedication to providing superior customer care.