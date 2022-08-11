Registration Is Open for First ‘Face of Horror’ Competition
EINPresswire.com/ -- Winner to receive cash prize, photoshoot with horror legend Kane Hodder, and a two-night stay at Buffalo Bill’s House – film location for ‘The Silence of the Lambs’
The first-ever Face of Horror™ Competition is now open for registration. The online event celebrates horror fans with a one-of-a-kind prize package — all while supporting a great cause. Horror-genre fans will compete for a cash prize of $13,000, a two-night stay at Buffalo Bill’s House, and a unique photoshoot experience with horror legend Kane Hodder to be featured in Rue Morgue Magazine. The winner will also be eligible for a walk-on role in an independent film by the Competition host and filmmaker, Jim Vendiola.
Buffalo Bill’s House, the Competition’s primary sponsor, is most famously known as the filming location for the cinematic climax of the five-time Academy Award-winning film The Silence of the Lambs. In addition to an overnight stay at the Perryopolis, PA, location, guests can book guided tours conducted by the owner, Chris Rowan, where they can explore the entire home, participate in interactive film experiences (including Buffalo Bill’s ‘Workshop of Horrors’), and walk the lush two acres of riverfront private property that surrounds it.
Competitors vying to win the Face of Horror Competition will be able to unlock exclusive access to content, including never before seen interviews with Hodder, who famously played Jason Voorhees in four Friday the 13th films. There may be a few tricks and treats as well.
At the conclusion of the Competition, a portion of the net proceeds will be donated to B+ Foundation, a charity with the mission of providing financial assistance to families, funding childhood cancer research, bringing awareness to the fight against childhood cancer, and spreading positivity!
Visit faceofhorror.org to register today for a chance to be the very first Face of Horror.
For more information or to book a stay at Buffalo Bill’s House, please visit www.buffalobillshouse.com.
Support @ Face of Horror
