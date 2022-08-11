PennDOT Issues Update on Paving in Centre, Clinton Counties

​Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) updated drivers today on the progress of its ongoing paving project in Centre and Clinton counties. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Drivers can expect the following the week of August 15 in Centre County:

On Route 3001 (Fisherman's Paradise Road), crews will perform shoulder backup work Saturday, August 13, and Monday, August 15. The contractor will reset guide rail from Tuesday, August 16, through Friday, August 19. Daytime, single-lane closures will be used, controlled by roadway flagging.

(Fisherman's Paradise Road), crews will perform shoulder backup work Saturday, August 13, and Monday, August 15. The contractor will reset guide rail from Tuesday, August 16, through Friday, August 19. Daytime, single-lane closures will be used, controlled by roadway flagging. On Route 3004 (Paradise Road), from Route 150 to Fisherman's Paradise Road, crews will perform shoulder backup work Saturday, August 13, and Monday, August 15. The contractor will reset guide rail from Tuesday, August 16, through Friday, August 19. Daytime, single-lane closures will be used, controlled by roadway flagging.

Roads seeing work this year in Centre County are:

Route 3020 (Whitehall Road) from Route 3018 (University Drive) to South Atherton Street

Route 26 (College Avenue) signal upgrades at Pike Street and Houserville Road

Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle Road

Route 150 (Benner Pike) signal upgrades at Rolling Ridge Drive and Eagle Point

There is no work scheduled for this project in Clinton County next week.

Other routes seeing work in Clinton County include:

Route 150 (Church Street) from Monument to the Constitution bridge

Route 1002 (Island Route Road) from Clarks Barn Road to Island Road

Route 2012 (Paul Mack Boulevard) from Allison Street to Logan Avenue

This work is part of a $6.9 million project to improve more than 24 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires.

Overall work will include milling, placement of binder and wearing courses, final paving, joint repairs, pipe lining and replacement, guide rail updates, signal upgrades, ADA ramp replacement, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College, PA, is the contractor on this project. PennDOT expects completion to occur in mid-November.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598



# # #



