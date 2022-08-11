Aequor Healthcare Listed on SIA’s 2022 Largest Staffing Companies in the US List for the First Time
Ranked 147 of 225 staffing companies with more than $100 million in 2021 revenue.
We’re very proud of the many hard-working people who have contributed to the success of Aequor over the years, and we’re very proud to be recognized for that by SIA this year.”PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) has released their list of 2022’s Largest Staffing Firms in the US. For the first time, Aequor Healthcare Services was recognized amongst the 225 staffing companies that generated at least $100 million in revenue for 2021. “This is huge for us. We’ve made it to the bigs,” said Aequor Healthcare Executive Vice President William Klabo, who is based in Austin, TX, one of the company’s four offices.
— Aequor Co-CEO Manmeet Virdi
The exponential growth demonstrated by Aequor Healthcare was also seen by 50 other staffing firms new to SIA’s list, another indicator of rapid market swell since the pandemic began. The staffing industry at large expanded by about 42% between 2020 and 2021, according to data in SIA’s July 2022 report. Timothy Landhuis, VP of research at SIA noted that these 225 companies “altogether generated an extraordinary $135 billion in staffing revenue.”
Of the staffing companies identified in SIA’s research, IT (28%), industrial (27%) and healthcare (27%) were the top producing revenue segments represented. Since 1998, the Aequor Group of companies has provided exceptional workforce staffing services in multiple industries. Specializing in healthcare, the company places nurses, therapists, allied health professionals, physicians and medical technologists, as well as staff in the life sciences, technologies and schools.
As a thriving multi-industry staffing firm committed to investing in the resources and tools that ensure a remarkable experience for clients, candidates and team members, Aequor’s investment in technology while still keeping the personal touch has been key to the organization’s success. To become one of the top providers of workforce solutions in the United States, Aequor continues to build its culture of community and dedicated service in an award-winning workplace.
Aequor’s Co-CEO Manmeet Virdi stated, “We’re very proud of the many hard-working people who have contributed to the success of Aequor over the years, and we’re very proud to be recognized for that by SIA this year.”
Aequor Healthcare Services became one of the Aequor Group of companies in 2001. Launched to meet the rising need for healthcare providers and clinical staff, the group’s founders, Co-CEOs Manmeet Virdi and Kamal Virdi, expanded their focus beyond providing temporary and contract workers in the technology sector. “We recognized that what we had been doing in staffing IT might translate well into healthcare. There was a great shortage of healthcare providers 20 years ago and it’s even more apparent now,” said Kamal Virdi. “It’s good to be part of the solution in that respect.”
About Aequor
As a leading supplier of contingent workforce staffing services to the life sciences industry, specifically in the pharmaceuticals, biotech and healthcare domains, Aequor has provided skilled professionals with domain expertise in clinical, scientific, IT, engineering, manufacturing and healthcare since 1998. The Aequor Group of companies also specializes in the placement of healthcare and technical professionals within hospital systems, government facilities, school districts, nursing homes and outpatient clinics.
About Staffing Industry Analysts
Founded in 1989, Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Its proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem.
Laura Walker
Aequor Healthcare Services
720-566-5050
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other