PHILIPPINES, August 11 - Press Release

August 11, 2022 IMEE: 'WAG NINYONG NILOLOKO ANG ADING KO! Senator Imee Marcos has condemned the unauthorized and fraudulent use of the Office of the President to justify the importation of sugar - "ultimate proof that thick-faced agricultural smugglers are lording it over at the Department of Agriculture." Marcos lauded her brother's timely rejection of the planned importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar but also urged an "immediate reshuffle of the DA's top officials to dismantle criminal syndicates within the government." "Huwag niyong niloloko ang ading ko! (Stop trying to fool my brother)," the senator said. Local sugar producers told Senator Marcos's office that sugar prices have spiked to above Php100 per kilo because imports were being cornered by leading manufacturers of sugared products, in cahoots with DA officials, and were thus not reaching ordinary consumers. The producers added that sugar milling was advanced two weeks ago to make more locally produced sugar available to retailers by the end of the month. Senator Marcos also called for an investigation of DA Undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian and other agency officials involved in reversing an import ban on swine-based processed animal proteins (PAP) from Italy and other countries affected by African Swine Fever (ASF). "Sebastian himself acknowledged the medium risk posed by the importation of PAP, in the August 5 memorandum he signed to lift the ban," Marcos pointed out, adding that some 1,000 pigs were culled in Rome's Lazio region last June to prevent the spread of ASF. Marcos warned that allowing the entry of porcine PAP into the Philippines could cause a resurgence of ASF among local swine raisers still trying to recover from the animal disease. The local aquaculture industry uses porcine PAP, made from the skin, blood, and bone of pigs, as cheaper feed to fatten fish and bring down market prices. But Marcos said that "turning a blind eye to the possible re-entry of ASF favors one agricultural sector at the expense of another," Marcos said. IMEE: 'WAG NINYONG NILOLOKO ANG ADING KO! Pinalalansag ni Senador Imee Marcos ang namamayagpag na sindikato ng mga kawatan sa Department of Agriculture matapos nilang gamitin ang Office of the President para palusutin ang binabalak na importasyon ng asukal. Pinuri din ni Marcos si PBBM sa pagbasura sa planong importasyon ng 300,000 metriko toneladang asukal, kasabay ng hirit sa pangulo na magsagawa ng rigodon sa matataas na opisyal ng DA para buwagin na ang mga kriminal na sindikato sa gobyerno. " 'Wag ninyong niloloko ang ading ko!" banta ni senador Marcos. Isinumbong sa opisina ni Marcos ng mga lokal na producer ng asukal na sumirit ang presyo ng asukal ng lampas sa P100 kada kilo dahil binabakuran ng mga switik na manufacturer ng sugared products ang mga imported na asukal kaya hindi na ito umaabot sa mga konsyumer. Dagdag pa ng mga producer, may dalawang linggo nang inabanse ng mga sugar miller ang pag-proseso sa lokal na asukal na ilalagak sa mga retailers sa katapusan ng buwan. Pinaiimbestigahan ni Marcos si DA Undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian at iba pang mga opisyal ng ahensya kung bakit binawi ang pagharang sa importasyon ng mga processed animal protein (PAP) galing Italy at iba pang bansa na kontaminado ng African Swine Fever (ASF). Binuko ni Marcos si Sebastian na sumang-ayon sa banta ng ASF sa pirmado nitong memo noong August 5 na magpapalusot sa pag-angkat ng PAP sa bansa. Dagdag ng senador, may 1,000 na mga baboy ang pinatay sa Roma noong Hunyo para di na kumalat pa ang ASF doon. Babala ni Marcos, mamemerwisyo na naman sa mga lokal na magbababoy ang ASF oras na pinalusot sa bansa ang porcine PAP, gayong sumisipa pa lang sila para maakahon sa pesteng dulot nito sa kanilang babuyan. Ginagamit ng lokal na industriya ng pangisdaan ang porcine PAP na gawa sa balat, dugo at buto ng baboy dahil mas mura itong pagkain ng mga isda na layong maibaba ang presyo ng isda sa bansa. Binigyang diin ni Marcos na hindi tamang "magbubulag-bulagan sa maaaring paglusot ng ASF para paboran ang isang sektor sa agrikultura na ikapapamahak naman ng iba."