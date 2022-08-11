PHILIPPINES, August 11 - Press Release

August 11, 2022 Robin, Isinulong ang Karapatan ng Same Sex Couples Isinulong ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang karapatan ng mga same-sex couples para magkaroon ng civil union, sa pamamagitan ng paghain ng isang panukalang batas para rito. Ayon kay Padilla, sang-ayon ito sa Sec. 1, Art. III ng ating Saligang Batas na nagbibigay ng pantay na proteksyon sa karapatan ng lahat. "This representation believes it is high time that the Philippines provides equal rights and recognition for couples of the same sex with no prejudice as to sexual relationships are protected and recognized and given access to basic social protection and security," ani Padilla sa Senate Bill 449. "Providing equal rights and privileges for same-sex couples will in no way diminish or trample on the rights granted to married couples," dagdag nito. Idiniin ni Padilla na bagama't tanggap na ang civil union ay tanggap na sa ibang bansa, wala pang batas ang Pilipinas para tiyakin ang karapatan para sa same-sex couples tulad ng para sa different-sex couples. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, ang mga magsasama sa civil union ay hindi dapat bababa sa 18 ang edad, at hindi kasama sa dating kasal o civil union. Kailangan din nila ng license para sa civil union mula sa civil registrar. Kailangan ding may personal appearance ang dalawang magsasama sa isang civil union ceremony na may hindi bababa sa dalawang testigo. May karapatan ang mga nasa civil union para magmana, mag-ampon, at magkaroon ng benepisyo sa social security at insurance. Samantala, multang aabot sa P1 milyon o pagkulong ng hanggang 10 taon ang parusa para sa pagtanggi sa pag-isyu ng civil union license o certificate, at sa diskriminasyon sa trabaho. Padilla Bill Upholds Rights for Same Sex Couples Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla is taking up the cudgels for same-sex couples via a bill seeking to institutionalize civil unions for them, as well as establishing their rights and obligations. Padilla, in filing Senate Bill 449, said this is in line with Sec. 1, Art. III of the 1987 Constitution that guarantees equal protection of the laws for all. "This representation believes it is high time that the Philippines provides equal rights and recognition for couples of the same sex with no prejudice as to sexual relationships are protected and recognized and given access to basic social protection and security," he said in Senate Bill 449. "Providing equal rights and privileges for same-sex couples will in no way diminish or trample on the rights granted to married couples," he added. In his bill, Padilla noted that while civil unions for same-sex couples have been legalized in at least 31 countries and territories, the Philippines still lacks laws to afford equal rights and privileges for such couples. Under the bill, same-sex couples can enter a civil union if they are 18 or older and are free from previous bond of marriage or civil union; and if they obtain a valid license for a civil union from the local civil registrar. They must also make a personal appearance in a civil union ceremony in the presence of at least two witnesses of legal age. Same-sex couples will also be afforded rights to inherit and adoption rights, as well as social security and insurance membership. Meanwhile, the bill provides penalties including a fine of up to P1 million or up to 10 years in jail for those who refuse to issue civil union licenses or certificates despite being authorized to do so; and for employers who engage in unlawful or discriminatory employment practices.