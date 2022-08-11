Submit Release
News Search

There were 794 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,870 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam urges restraint in Taiwan Strait, calls for dialogue between China and US

VIETNAM, August 11 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Thursday called on all parties to refrain from complicating the situation in the Taiwan Strait, and reaffirmed its adherence to the “One China” policy.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng made the statement on Thursday during the regular press briefing held in Hà Nội, in response to Chinese news agency Xinhua’s requests for comment on the Taiwan Strait situation following US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visist to Chinese Taipei last week.

Hằng said peace, stability, and cooperation in the Taiwan Strait play an important role in the region and in the world, amid complex regional and global developments.

The foreign ministry’s spokesperson emphasised that Việt Nam’s stance is consistent and has been reflected in joint documents made during high-level visits between Vietnamese and Chinese leaders, on the basis of upholding the principle of the "One China” policy.

“Việt Nam wants relevant parties to exercise restraint, not elevate tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and actively contribute to the maintenance of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world,” Hằng noted.

The foreign ministry spokesperson was also asked about Việt Nam’s response to and plans to deal with escalating tensions between China and the United States following Pelosi’s visit, which has led to disruptions in several cooperation programmes between the two countries.

Hằng said China and the United States are both major powers and important partners of Việt Nam, and the relationship between the two countries influences on global peace, stability and prosperity.

"Việt Nam hopes the two countries to maintain healthy and stable relations, and resolve all disagreements through dialogue, based on international law," the spokesperson said.

In the future, Hằng said that Việt Nam will continue to promote cooperation with the two countries on the principles of respecting each other’s independence and sovereignty, mutual respect, and win-win cooperation, for the sake of all people, stability and peace in the world. — VNS

You just read:

Việt Nam urges restraint in Taiwan Strait, calls for dialogue between China and US

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.