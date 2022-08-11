Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Worth USD 33.04 Billion by 2027 at 9.76% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Size, Share, Segmentation by Type (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Makeup Cosmetics and Others), By Consumer Group (Male and Female), By Distribution Channel (Store-Based and Non-Store Based) - Global Forecast till 2027

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Information by Type, Consumer Group, Distribution Channel, and Region- Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 33.04 Billion by the end of 2027. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 9.76% during the review timeframe.

Market Scope:

Natural cosmetics are products that use solely natural components, such as minerals and plant or animal-based substances. Organic skincare is better for your skin and better for the environment, much like an organic diet is better for your health. It shields your skin from the damaging effects of environmental toxins and leaves you with skin that is luminous, healthy, and youthful looking.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7257

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 33.04 Billion CAGR 9.76% (2020–2027) Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Type, Consumer Group, Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing Preference For Natural & Organic Ingredients In The Cosmetics By The Consumers Positive Impact Of Social Media On The Growth Of Natural & Organic Cosmetics Market

Competitive Dynamics:

New product introductions are a typical practice in the cosmetics sector, which means that the product line is always expanding. At the same time, the focus is on extending the product's shelf life and ensuring its safety. Players aggressively rely on aggressive marketing and branding techniques in addition to the launch of new items to obtain a competitive edge. Businesses are also more likely to advertise their products and build out their marketing infrastructure when the economy is doing well. Maintaining current consumers and attracting new ones is aided by the marketing plan.

The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

L'Occitance International SA

FANCL Corp.

The Clorox Co

LOreal SA

Jurlique International Pty. Limited

Laboratoire Nuxe

Bare, Escentuals, Inc

Aubrey Organics, Inc.

Nature's Gate

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The demand for natural and organic cosmetics is rising sharply. There might be several related causes for this phenomenon. The preference of consumers for natural and organic components is a significant factor in the growing popularity of such goods. Without the use of synthetic chemicals, organic items are collected. The products are often made from plants, including henna, dried fruits, vegetables, floral extracts, etc. Numerous of these items are entirely natural and free of any hazardous chemicals. Additionally, the market proposition for synthetic cosmetics has been declining because to their detrimental consequences on health.

The number of customers has significantly increased in areas with rapid economic expansion. The demand for natural and organic cosmetics has increased due to factors including rising disposable income, an increase in the number of working women, and faster urbanization. A faster speed of product approval and government financing also fosters a healthy competitive environment for industry participants.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (117 Pages) on Natural and Organic Cosmetics: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/natural-organic-cosmetics-market-7257

Market Restraints:

There is uncertainty in the cosmetics industry since there is no explicit law on the topic and because institutional opinions of natural cosmetics differ from private standards.

COVID-19 Analysis:

There has been a negative impact on beauty and personal care goods as a result of supply chain delays induced by the forced closure of brick and mortar establishments owing to the covid-19 outbreak.

It's believed that as a result of the covid-19 outbreak, customer tastes are shifting, and they're increasingly looking for skin-development products that are free of contaminants, have recognizable brands, and are effective.

For cosmetics and personal care product sales to rise in the near future or before this epidemic stops, firms must provide door-to-door and online delivery options. Sales in brick-and-mortar stores have decreased, but online sales have increased. There will be an increase in the importance of direct-to-consumer electronic commerce, such as shop websites and commercially available social media platforms and marketplaces before COVID-19. Global consumers claim that they anticipate more online involvement and expenditure. Players in the beauty sector must give digital platforms priority if they want to draw in and hold the attention of existing and new customers.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=7257

Market Segmentation:

By Type

The skin care industry has the largest market share. The market was valued at $4.93 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to develop strongly over the next several years. Sales of skincare products have surged in nations that are rapidly expanding as a result of shifting consumer spending patterns and an increase in personal care items. Additionally, the market's expansion is impacted by the clean label products' rising popularity.

By Consumer Group

It is expected that the women segment will retain high growth until 2023. With a market share of more than 70%, the industry is now valued at more than USD 10.60 billion in terms of volume. The majority of consumers of beauty products worldwide are women. In fact, a sizable portion of organic cosmetic products are made specifically for female consumers. Because of this, the female market segment is crucial to the expansion of the industry.

By Distribution Channel

During the review period, the store-based sector is expected to be in high demand. 2017 saw a value of USD 11,72 billion in the store-based category. Because of growing customer demand for online shopping options for cosmetics and hair care products, growth in the overall industry is expected to be substantial over this time period, even if growth in the non-store-based sector is also expected.

Regional Analysis:

The North American market for natural and organic cosmetics is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period. Over 34% of global market volume is accounted for by the region at the moment. The country is in a better position because of the large variety of cosmetic items available. North America is a primary investment target for the industry.

Even though Europe has a smaller market share than North America, big cosmetics corporations will continue to monitor the region for the project's future. In Europe, a sizable majority of female consumers favor natural and organic products.

The APAC market, which is expected to develop rapidly throughout the research period, has a notable standing among other things. The prospective global market for herbal skincare products is still Asia-Pacific. During the projection period, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to see the quickest growth. The need for organic skincare is being driven by the region's aging population as well as a growing millennial population with more working women. The Asia-Pacific market has been dominated by China, with Japan and other countries following.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7257

Browsr More report from Consumer Goods Categoty:

Organic Tissue Paper Market Information- by Raw Material (Bamboo Pulp, Recycled Pulp, Straw Pulp, Mix Wood Pulp and Others), by Layer (One Layer, Two Layer and Three layer), by End Use (Toilet Tissue Paper and Facial Tissue Paper), by Distribution Channels (Store Based and Non-Store Based) and by Region - Forecast till 2027

North America And Europe Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Information: by Product-Type (Crockpot, Instant Pot, Combination Ovens, Smart Ovens, Smart Weighing Scale, Thermomix, Intelligent Pan, others), by Application (Residential, Commercial), by Technology Type (RFID, Bluetooth, Wireless Censor Networks, others), By Distribution Channel (Store-Based (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Retailers, Departmental Stores, Mass Retailers, others), Non- Store Based), and by Region- Forecast to 2027

Mascara Market Information: By Product Type (Volumizing, Lengthening, Curling, others), By Category (Regular, Waterproof), By Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non- Store Based) - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com