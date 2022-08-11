Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Share Likely to Surpass At a CAGR of 36% By 2030 - Custom Market Insights
The Global On-demand Laundry Service Market market size is USD 81 billion in 2021 and is projected to witness a CAGR growth approximately 36% during 2022-2030.SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Custom Market Insights (CMI), the Global “Online On-demand Laundry Service Market” research report comprises historic data, current market estimations & forecasts, PEST analysis, driving & restraining factors, upcoming technologies, and competitive analysis, and technological developments concerning the related industry. Further, the report categorizes the key profiles of global key players.
Additionally, the global Online On-demand Laundry Service market potential report is studied with the amalgamation of steps, including industry insights and practical solutions. As per the research on the “Global On-demand Laundry Service Market”, the market size is estimated at around USD 81 billion in 2021 and is projected to witness a CAGR growth of approximately 36% during 2022-2030.
Segmental Overview
The market for Online On-demand Laundry Service is bifurcated into service and application. Based on service, the market is led by the laundry care segment. By application segment, the commercial application is projected to lead the market. The growth is attributed to the rising number of hospitals, hotels, medical clinics, and eateries, across the world. Moreover, the residential segment is also experiencing notable growth during the forecast period.
Regional Overview
Increased Working-Class Population in Asia-Pacific
Asia Pacific region is expected to experience high growth in its online on-demand. The rising middle-class population coupled with urbanization in the region is one of the key factors boosting the market growth. The growing awareness and encouragement of working women are one of the key factors boosting the market growth. Further, the busy lifestyle of people in the region is also boosting the market growth. Although, the market in North America is expected to hold the dominant position in 2021 followed by Europe.
Some of the prominent players
Neatly
Rinse, Inc.
Hampr
Hamperapp
PML Solutions
Mulberrys Garment Care
Laundryheap
The Hustle
ihateironing
FlyCleaners,
WASHMEN
Press Technologies Inc.
Procter and Gamble
The global online on-demand laundry service market is segmented as follows:
By Service
Laundry Care
Dry Clean
Duvet Clean
By Application
Residential
Commercial
By Geography
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
