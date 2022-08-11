Global Cultured Meat Market Share Likely to Reach At a CAGR of 15% By 2030 - Custom Market Insights
According to CMI the global cultured meat market size was worth around USD 119 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 450 million by 2030SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Custom Market Insights (CMI), the global cultured meat market size was worth around USD 119 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 450 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 15% between 2022 and 2030. The report analyses the cultured meat market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global cultured meat market.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=11812
Growth Factors
Increased meat consumption, coupled with increased demand for nutritious meat, is expected to drive market expansion over the forecast period. Consumers are shifting their focus to a more nutritious diet that promotes a more sustainable lifestyle and is less dependent on animal protein.
Segmental Overview
Based on the source, the market is divided into beef, pork, chicken, duck, and seafood. Among them, chicken consumed much more than other meats, so the poultry sector had a large market share. Therefore, the major producers are mainly focused on the production of poultry, which is very popular all over the world.
Read All Processed & Frozen Foods Market Research Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/reports-store/food-beverages/processed-frozen-foods/
Regional Overview
Based on the regional division, in 2021, the majority of the market share was occupied by the North American region. Some of the major factors responsible for the dominant market share are increased urbanization, increased technological advances in cell culture, growth in R&D activities, and the presence of international players in the region. In addition, a group of Americans has shifted their tastes to alternative meat products for increased profits.
The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the cultured meat market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. Cubiq Foods S.L., Future Meat Technologies, Meatable B.V., Memphis Meats, Mission Barns, Mosa Meat BV, and Redefine Meatare other players in the market.
Memphis Meats
SuperMeat
Just, Inc
Aleph Farms Ltd
Appleton Meats
The global cultured meat market is segmented as follows:
By Source
Poultry
Beef
Seafood
Pork
Duck
By End-Use
Nuggets
Burgers
Meatballs
Sausages
By Geography
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
