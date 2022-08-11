Global Online Gambling & Betting Market Share Likely to Expand At a CAGR of 12% By 2030 - Custom Market Insights
The global online gambling & betting market size was USD 58.2 billion in 2021 and is reach USD 145.6 billion by 2030, a CAGR roughly 12% between 2022 and 2030.SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global online gambling & betting market size was estimated at USD 58.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 145.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 12% between 2022 and 2030.
The global Online Gambling & Betting market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market size, which is further segmented into the regional and country-level market size, and segmentation market growth. Also, it provides the market share, sales analysis, competitive landscape, the impact of domestic and global market participants, trade regulations, value chain optimization, recent key developments, strategic market growth analysis, opportunities analysis, product launches, and technological innovations.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=11821
Growth Factors
The Online Gambling & Betting market is propelled by the rising smartphone, increasing internet penetration, and growing spending capabilities of individuals.
Additionally, the players operating in the market are constantly investing in new technology for improving the overall user experience, thus keeping the players engaged all the time. Further, the market is expected to boost with the involvement of female casino patronage along with the use of cashless payment methods. Also, virtual reality and blockchain technologies are anticipated to fuel the growth of the Online Gambling & Betting Market. Moreover, operators are engaged in providing exciting promotions and tournaments to attract newcomers.
Read All Consumer Goods Market Research Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/reports-store/consumer-goods/
Regional Overview
Asia Pacific region to offer lucrative growth opportunities
Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the Online Gambling & Betting Market. The majority of the growth is attributed to the legalization of online gambling in countries such as Italy, Germany, the UK, Italy, Poland, Malta, and Spain. Moreover, the high disposable income, high spending on leisure, and growing popularity of online gambling, in the region is supporting the market growth. Whereas, the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness a high CAGR during 2022-2030.
Take a Look at our other Reports:
Real Estate Crowdfunding Investment Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/real-estate-crowdfunding-investment-market/
Raisins Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/raisins-market/
Pea Protein Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/pea-protein-market/
Portable Generator Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/portable-generator-market/
Pet Supplements Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/pet-supplements-market/
Some of the prominent players
Bet365
GVC Holdings PLC
William Hill
Paddy Power Betfair PLC
Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC
Betsson AB
The Stars Group Inc.
Sky Betting and Gaming
888 Holdings PLC
Kindred Group PLC
The global online gambling & betting market is segmented as follows:
Bet365
GVC Holdings PLC
William Hill
Paddy Power Betfair PLC
Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC
Betsson AB
The Stars Group Inc.
Sky Betting and Gaming
888 Holdings PLC
Kindred Group PLC
To know about the assumptions considered for the study, download the pdf brochure @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=11821
The global online gambling & betting market is segmented as follows:
By Game Form
Poker
Casino
Bingo
Sports Betting
Lottery
Others
By Device
Desktop
Mobile
Others
By Geography
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
India
Singapore
Rest of Asia Pacific
Africa
South Africa
Rest of Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=11821
About Us
Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.
Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=11821
Joel John
Custom Market Insights
+1 801-639-9061
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn