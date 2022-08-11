Global Online Gambling & Betting Market Share Likely to Expand At a CAGR of 12% By 2030 - Custom Market Insights

The global online gambling & betting market size was USD 58.2 billion in 2021 and is reach USD 145.6 billion by 2030, a CAGR roughly 12% between 2022 and 2030.

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global online gambling & betting market size was estimated at USD 58.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 145.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 12% between 2022 and 2030.

The global Online Gambling & Betting market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market size, which is further segmented into the regional and country-level market size, and segmentation market growth. Also, it provides the market share, sales analysis, competitive landscape, the impact of domestic and global market participants, trade regulations, value chain optimization, recent key developments, strategic market growth analysis, opportunities analysis, product launches, and technological innovations.

Growth Factors

The Online Gambling & Betting market is propelled by the rising smartphone, increasing internet penetration, and growing spending capabilities of individuals.

Additionally, the players operating in the market are constantly investing in new technology for improving the overall user experience, thus keeping the players engaged all the time. Further, the market is expected to boost with the involvement of female casino patronage along with the use of cashless payment methods. Also, virtual reality and blockchain technologies are anticipated to fuel the growth of the Online Gambling & Betting Market. Moreover, operators are engaged in providing exciting promotions and tournaments to attract newcomers.

Regional Overview

Asia Pacific region to offer lucrative growth opportunities

Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the Online Gambling & Betting Market. The majority of the growth is attributed to the legalization of online gambling in countries such as Italy, Germany, the UK, Italy, Poland, Malta, and Spain. Moreover, the high disposable income, high spending on leisure, and growing popularity of online gambling, in the region is supporting the market growth. Whereas, the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness a high CAGR during 2022-2030.

Some of the prominent players

Bet365
GVC Holdings PLC
William Hill
Paddy Power Betfair PLC
Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC
Betsson AB
The Stars Group Inc.
Sky Betting and Gaming
888 Holdings PLC
Kindred Group PLC

The global online gambling & betting market is segmented as follows:

The global online gambling & betting market is segmented as follows:

By Game Form

Poker
Casino
Bingo
Sports Betting
Lottery
Others
By Device

Desktop
Mobile
Others
By Geography

North America
The U.S.
Canada

Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific
Japan
India
Singapore
Rest of Asia Pacific

Africa
South Africa
Rest of Africa

Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America

