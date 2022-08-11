Submit Release
Leading Dust Collection Magazine Powder & Bulk Solids Featured Camfil APC Article

Authored by Stephanie Schales a graduate of Arkansas State University with a Bachelor of Science (B.S.), Mechanical Engineering and a Project Manager at Camfil APC Industrial Dust Collectors

/EIN News/ -- Jonesboro, Arkansas, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the August 2022 issue of Powder & Bulk Solids, an article by Camfil APC is featured as the feature cover piece. How to Maintain Indoor Air Quality and Save Money by Using Cartridge Dust Collector Filters, written by project manager Stephanie Schales, provides guidelines for selecting and maintaining cartridge dust collector filters to maintain good indoor air quality while saving money.

Camfil Air Quality Expert Stephanie Schales wrote this article and it details:

  • Using the Right Filter Media
  • Maintaining the Filters
  • Replacing the Filters
  • Practicing Safe Filter Change-Out

About Stephanie Schales - Project Manager at Camfil APC Industrial Dust Collectors

Production Engineer at Camfil APC, in Jonesboro, AR.

Main responsibilities include 3D modeling in Solidworks, project management, purchasing of items necessary for our dust collectors, building bill-of-materials and supporting the manufacturing, assembly, and welding departments. Stephanie Schales is a graduate of Arkansas State University with a Bachelor of Science (B.S.), Mechanical Engineering

ABOUT CAMFIL

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 31 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35 countries, and 5,200 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes, and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us.

