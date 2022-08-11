TSCI staff member assaulted

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (22-48)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov



July 27, 2022 (Tecumseh, Neb.) – An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) assaulted a staff member today, resulting in a serious* injury. The inmate used his elbow to strike the staff member in the face, injuring his nose and eye.

An investigation of the incident has been launched. Findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

###

*Assaults with serious injury: A serious injury requires urgent and immediate medical treatment and restricts the person’s usual activity. Medical treatment should be more extensive than mere first aid, such as the application of bandages to wounds. It might include stitches, use of Dermabond or other topical adhesive, setting of broken bones, treatment of concussion, loss of consciousness, etc.