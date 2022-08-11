The Rising Consumption Of Packaged Food Is Expected To Propel The Growth Of The Paperboard Packaging Market As Per The Business Research Company's Paperboard Packaging Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers paperboard packaging market size, paperboard packaging market forecasts, major paperboard packaging companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the paperboard packaging market, the rising consumption of packaged food is expected to propel the growth of the paperboard packaging market going forward. Packaged food is food that is covered to prevent direct contact with the environment, either by permeable or impermeable wrapping. Packaged food usually requires paperboard packaging as it does not harm the food product. Paperboard folding cartons are used to package frozen foods, dry meals, milk products, and a variety of other items. According to linchpin, an India-based software and mobile development company, digital fast-food orders increased by 23% in America between June 2019 and June 2020, and they tripled in 2021. Therefore, the rising consumption of packaged food is driving the growth of the paperboard packaging market.



The global paperboard packaging market size is expected to grow from $183.75 billion in 2021 to $195.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The global paperboard packaging market growth is expected to reach $239.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

New product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the paperboard packaging market. The packaging industry is increasingly focusing on integrating smarter technologies into packaging for better safety in different terrains and conditions. For instance, in February 2021, J & J Green Paper, a US-based company that develops novel paper products, introduced JANUS, a green paper technology that treats paper and packaging with environmentally friendly components to minimize chemical by-products while maintaining moisture resistance. It is organic, recyclable, compostable, and repulpable and directly replaces polyethylene glycol (PEG).

Major players in the paperboard packaging market are The International Paper Company, Mondi Plc, Nippon Paper Industries, ITC Limited, Stora Enso Oyj, Oji Holdings Corporation, DS Smith Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, WestRock Company, Packaging Corporation of America, Cascades Inc., Metsa Board Oyj, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Amcor Ltd, and Clearwater Paper Corporation.

The global paperboard packaging market outlook is segmented by type into corrugated box, boxboard, flexible paper; by grade into Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS), Coated unbleached kraft paperboard (CUK), White Lined Chipboard (WLC), glassine & greaseproof paper, label paper, others; by raw material into fresh source, recycled waste paper; by end-user industry into food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, household care, electrical products, others.

As per the paperboard packaging market analysis, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global paperboard packaging market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global paperboard packaging industry report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

