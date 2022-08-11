IgA Nephropathy Disease Treatment Market to Surpass USD 485 Million by 2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

North America dominated the immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy disease treatment market in 2021 in terms of market share in addition to the market revenue. Moreover, it would continue to maintain its dominance over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for IgA nephropathy by scientists and researchers coupled with the rising healthcare expenditure. In addition, the occurrence of foremost key players is likely to further propel the rate of market growth in the region. Contrastingly, the Asia-Pacific is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2018.

New Delhi, Aug. 11, 2022 -- The growth of the IgA nephropathy disease treatment market can be primarily attributed to the escalation in demand for the treatment owing to rising renal disease burden throughout the world. Moreover, the increasing investment in research, development and healthcare infrastructure is further expected to drive the global IgA Nephropathy disease treatment market during the forecast period.

A recent study by the strategic consulting and market research firm; Blue Weave Consulting revealed that the Global IgA Nephropathy Disease Treatment Market was worth USD 130 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 485.6 million by the year 2028, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% during the period of 2022-2028. The growth of the IgA nephropathy disease treatment market can be primarily attributed to the escalation in demand for the treatment owing to the rising global renal disease burden. Moreover, the increasing investment in research, development, and healthcare infrastructure is further expected to drive the global IgA Nephropathy disease treatment market during the forecast period.

Increasing Investment for Ramping Up Healthcare Infrastructure Driving Global IgA Nephropathy Disease Treatment Market Growth

One of the most significant factors influencing the growth rate of the immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy disease treatment market is the surge in healthcare expenditure, which helps in enhancing its infrastructure. Also, several government organizations aim to advance the healthcare infrastructure by augmenting funding which is further expected to influence the market dynamics of the IgA Nephropathy disease treatment market. Additionally, the increment in the number of government initiatives to spread awareness and snowball the geriatric population is likely to result in the expansion of the immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy market over the forecast period. In addition, the growing level of disposable income coupled with a sedentary lifestyle as a direct consequence of fast-paced urbanization is likely to further enhance the market's growth rate over the forecast period.

Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibitors (ACE Inhibitors) And Angiotensin-Receptor Blockers (Arbs) Segment Account for The Largest Market Share In 2021

Based on treatment type, the global IgA Nephropathy Disease Treatment market has been segmented into Corticosteroids, Immunosuppressive Drugs, ACE Inhibitors and ARBs, Diet Change and Therapy. The IgA Nephropathy disease treatment doesn't have any particular medication for the condition; thus, various medications and sometimes a combination of them is used for the cure of the disease. Amidst the segmentation, Angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACE inhibitors) and angiotensin-receptor blockers (ARBs) are two of the most used IgA Nephropathy therapies. Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are medicines that aid in relaxing the arteries and veins to decrease blood pressure. ACE inhibitors avert an enzyme in the body from synthesizing angiotensin II, a substance that constricts the blood vessels. Angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) are used for treating chronic kidney disease and are often prescribed following a heart attack or high blood pressure.

The Asia-Pacific Region Is Expected To Grow with The Highest CAGR In The Global IgA Nephropathy Disease Treatment Market.

Regarding regional analysis, the global IgA Nephropathy Disease Treatment market has been classified into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East, and Africa. Amidst the segmentation, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market in the region during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising demand for IgA Nephropathy Disease Treatment due to the increase in disease in patients and the worsening of patients' health. Likewise, the development of healthcare infrastructure and rising government initiatives will further propel the market's growth rate in this region. Moreover, the existence of chief companies, including Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma, and Lupin, offer attractive market growth opportunities, thus bolstering the growth of the IgA Nephropathy Disease Treatment market in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

Impact Of COVID-19 On the Global IgA Nephropathy Disease Treatment Market



Due to the abrupt outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, patient movement and probable identification were substantially restricted due to the stringent lockdown measures implemented throughout the world. The healthcare institutions were overburdened with the influx of a large number of COVID-19 cases, thus impacting the availability of treatment for other health situations. Patients undergoing certain treatments experienced a remarkably long turnaround time due to the COVID 19 outbreak. Patients suffering from kidney disease at any stage and kidney transplant receivers did not have much protection against COVID-19 even if they were completely vaccinated. Moreover, a flash of immune-mediated disease succeeding coronavirus immunization (COVID-19) vaccination was reported, which is quite a rare adverse event following immunization. Relapsing IgA nephropathy (IgAN) cases were reported following either after BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) or mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccinations.

Competitive Landscape

The global IgA Nephropathy Disease Treatment market is characterized by many local, regional, and international vendors. The key players operating in the global IgA Nephropathy Disease Treatment market are AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Cipla Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Zydus Cadila, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, LEO Pharma A/S, Fresenius Kabi AG, Accord Healthcare, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Apotex Inc. and other prominent players. The players maintain their dominance in the market by investing in research and development activities and integrating the latest and most advanced technologies into their products.

The report's in-depth analysis provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and the global IgA Nephropathy Disease Treatment market statistics. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the global IgA Nephropathy disease treatment market ­along with industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the market's growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics.

Recent Developments

December 2021: Calliditas Therapeutics AB announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved TARPEYO (budesonide) deferred release capsules to decrease proteinuria among adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) who are at a risk of rapid disease progression, usually a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio ≥1.5g/g. This suggestion is accepted under augmented approval. It has not been recognized whether TARPEYO decelerates kidney function deterioration in patients through IgAN. Sustained approval may be dependent upon corroboration and description of clinical advantage in a assenting clinical trial.1. This approval scripts the fruitful transition for Calliditas into a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company.

August 2021: Travere Therapeutics, Inc. announced positive topline interim findings for sparsentan, an investigational pharmacological candidate for treating IgA nephropathy. The PROTECT Study met its pre-specified primary efficacy endpoint with statistical importance, indicating a larger than threefold lessening of proteinuria after 36 weeks of treatment, as compared to the active control irbesartan (p<0.0001).

Scope of Report



Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2018-2021 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2022 – 2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa Product/Service Segmentation By test, by treatment and by region Key Players The key players operating in the global IgA Nephropathy Disease Treatment market are AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Cipla Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Zydus Cadila, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, LEO Pharma A/S, Fresenius Kabi AG, Accord Healthcare, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Apotex Inc. and other prominent players.

By Test

Blood Test

Urine Test

Kidney Biopsy

Iothalamate Clearance Test

Others

By Treatment

Corticosteroids

Immunosuppressive Drugs

ACE Inhibitors and ARBs

Diet Change

Therapy

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

