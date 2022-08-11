Wired2Perform Appoints Gina Mangus Chief Strategy Officer

Gina Mangus, Chief Strategy Officer

PONTE VEDRA, FL, USA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wired2Perform, a behavioral science-based workforce engagement, analytics and self-awareness software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, announced today the appointment of Gina Mangus to Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, Ms. Mangus will work closely with the CEO to guide the organization’s strategic direction with an emphasis on growth, innovation and partnerships. She will also oversee Wired2Perform’s marketing, communications and business development programs, advancing Wired2Perform’s aim to help individuals, entrepreneurs, corporations, communities and non-profit organizations achieve their greatest potential.

“I am thrilled to join an organization that is totally focused on bringing out the best in people through behavioral science, robust analytics and dynamic tools that together support personal, organizational and economic development,” commented Mangus. “It’s a privilege to work with a team so passionate about syncing talents with opportunities in ways that make a meaningful impact, particularly for those experiencing career transitions like military veterans.”

Prior to joining Wired2Perform, Ms. Mangus served as Executive Vice President of Strategy & Advancement for Flagler Health+. During her time with the organization, she led the health system’s brand transformation, established partnerships with nationally acclaimed companies and collaborated to devise a digital strategy that introduced a commercialized SaaS-based platform to the broader marketplace. Prior to her work in healthcare, Mangus held top-level marketing roles in the laboratory software, wireless communications and global automotive parts manufacturing industries. She has both a master’s and bachelor’s degree in Communications and recently completed her first year of a doctoral program in Business Strategy and Innovation at University of the Southwest.

“We are extremely pleased to have Gina join our leadership team as we take Wired2Perform to the next level. Her breadth of experience in multiple industries, combined with a proven track record of success in achieving exponential growth and building brands are a tremendous asset to the organization at this pivotal phase in our company’s history,” added Wired2Perform Founder & CEO Raghu Misra.

In addition to serving clients in the United States, Wired2Perform has partnered with Kenya-based social technology enterprise, Kuza Biashara, which has a mission to support youth, women, and micro-entrepreneurs from informal communities with opportunities to learn, connect and grow on their terms and pace. Together, the organizations are helping entrepreneurs in Africa grow their businesses and become successful leaders.



About Wired2Perform

Founded in 2018, Wired2Perform is a workforce analytics and engagement platform that combines behavioral science and advanced analytics to help people, corporations and non-profit organizations achieve their greatest potential. Built for the “now” of work, Wired2Perform continuously recalibrates individual profiles with new skills, interests, talents, and aspirations. Wired2Perform believes in changing the future of work into a more meaningful and harmonious space through the platform’s online community. It helps employees tap into their passions and potential and sync talent with opportunity. Learn more at wired2perform.com.