Vortex is a bullseye for any event

Vortex is an IdeaPros Certified Partner.

Take turns hitting the target or play simultaneously, allowing for a level of excitement that similar games simply can’t replicate.

I wasn’t actually trying to invent a game at all - I was just looking for a simple, new hobby to get into.”
— Chad Hutson, Vortex
OKLAHOMA CITY , OKLAHOMA , USA , August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a couple of years of quarantine, now begins the perfect time for us to get back into the social swing of things.

Summer is here, and that means backyard barbecues, birthday parties, camping trips and all kinds of fun events.

But by now, most of us might be feeling worn out, while all of our games are probably feeling played out. Looking to add more fun to to recreational events? Vortex is here to be a game-changer, and we are all on the lookout for potential investors or licensee to help us start the party.

“I wasn’t actually trying to invent a game at all - I was just looking for a simple, new hobby to get into,” explains Oklahoma City inventor and developer Chad Hutson.

“I was interested in origami, so I was looking on the internet for something similar, where I could play with 3D shapes. When I saw the shape that would soon become Vortex, I noticed that if the targets were on the sides and have it rotate on bearings, and make it a Velcro surface - it could create an amazing target game.”

Everyone's life isn’t flat, so why should games be?

Vortex is a darts-like game based on a 3-dimensional shape known as the truncated cuboctahedron, which has 72 different edges and faces of all different shapes and sizes. While saying “truncated cuboctahedron” three times fast may be difficult, the game could not be easier to understand. Score points by hitting the numbers shown on the moving target. The higher the number the better your score.

As the Velcro balls stick to the target, their weight will cause the target to rotate and spin in different ways, adding even more dimension to this 3-dimensional play experience.

“Users can take turns hitting the target or play simultaneously, allowing for a level of excitement that similar games simply can’t replicate,” explains Hutson.

Vortex comes with 12 light Velcro balls, 2 heavy Velcro balls, and the truncated cuboctahedron surface target.

Vortex scraps the razor-sharp darts or ineffective magnets you may be used to, ensuring a completely safe experience for children of all ages (and adults who may have had one too many servings from the punch bowl).

“The game can be used indoors or outdoors, and allows for three different game positions - floor, mounted parallel on wall, and mounted perpendicular on wall, perfectly suiting any space you may want to play in,” says Hutson.

Invest in a new game that anyone and everyone can play and enjoy. Let’s make a deal, and let the games begin.

Visit www.getvortexgame.com and get your game on.

Using an exhaustive screening process, IdeaPros handpicks less than 2% of the ideas presented to it by brilliant entrepreneurs. If chosen, an entrepreneur can rely on IdeaPros managing every step of the creative evolution, cultivating and nurturing great ideas through its unique, agile product development process, using real-world target customer feedback to create compelling products that people will buy on a large-scale basis. IdeaPros has partnered with scores of entrepreneurs in the U.S., Canada, and around the world. Its development strategy, managed by Frederick Cary, a world-renown executive, enables entrepreneurs to maximize their probability of success by using a proven set of processes developed over decades of company building. Visit IdeaPros and discover how they are changing the world, one product at a time: www.ideapros.com

Paul Fitzgerald
Salt & Pepper Media Inc.
+1 2897956176
