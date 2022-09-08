CloudOffix is growing internationally!

Another new agreement from CloudOffix, which carries its success even higher with its international partnership agreements!

DELAWARE, USA, September 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudOffix, “All-in-One Business Solution” platform in CRM and Customer Experience, continues its collaborations in different countries.CloudOffix has achieved a great rise with international partnerships in different geographies. Today, CloudOffix has announced a new partnership agreement with Rome-based digital transformation company Next Deal.Founded in 2011, Next Deal leads companies to get the best from #DigitalTransformation , providing Solutions and Services based on SaaS Cloud Technologies and aimed at automating Marketing, Commercial and Management Processes.CloudOffix aims to reach out thousands of customers around the globe through its trusted partners and offers a real 360 degree and all-in-one CRM & CX platform; where all modules work integrated with each other and can produce end-to-end solutions. In this way, companies manage everything within one platform surrounding their customers from sales to marketing, project to help-desk, accounting to recruitment, instead of using dozens of different products to obtain a perfect customer experience.CEO of CloudOffix Gokhan Erdogdu expressed his gratitude for this beneficial collaboration. Erdogdu; “With an All-In-One CRM & CX platform, we provide our business partners with a system that prioritizes the needs and the time of their customers, and we offer end-to-end solutions while digitizing the customer experience. As we have combined the modules for sales, marketing, e-commerce, invoicing, human resources, and help desk in CloudOffix, the businesses will benefit of being faster, more efficient, and thus more competitive.” he stated.Additionally, Gokhan Erdogdu said, "At CloudOffix, we maintain our rise by successfully establishing our partnerships internationally. We strongly believe that our innovations and hard work in this field will take us to great heights in the international arena.”Alessandro Badii, the founder and CEO of Next Deal, stated, "We are delighted to have CloudOffix as a trustworthy partner what we can give our consumers with a sense of confidence. He highlighted that CloudOffix provides its partners with excellent assistance in addition to the innovative CRM & CX platform that has been achieved through considerable effort and experience."About CloudOffixCloudOffix is an All-In-One CRM and Customer Experience platform that unites all teams around customers by bringing Sales, Marketing, Project, Helpdesk, e-Commerce, Invoicing, and even HR together in a natively integrated, highly customizable, and collaborative environment. CloudOffix lets your entire team rally around a single platform for day-to-day work. One platform to learn. One place to check for notifications. There is no more constant switching between CRM, Email Marketing, Project Management, and other tools. Most importantly, there is no need to integrate all these applications. In this way, customers experience a more delightful digital experience.About Next DealNext Deal is established in 2011, based in Rome. Next Deal provide companies with effective Marketing Digital Operations by implementing: Marketing & Business Automation Tools, Digital Campaigns, Digital Ads, Social Media Operations & Campaigns, Lead Generation Projects.

