IGS HVTS Announced as Asset Technology Finalist in 2022 Hydrocarbon Processing Awards

HVTS being applies by an IGS technician

Integrated Global Services (IGS) has been named a finalist in the 2022 Hydrocarbon Processing Awards

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrated Global Services (IGS) has been named a finalist in the Best Asset Reliability/ Optimization Technology category for its High Velocity Thermal Spray (HVTS) technology at the 2022 Hydrocarbon Processing Awards. The awards ceremony is due to take place on 12 October 2022 in Houston, Texas.Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, IGS has developed HVTS following decades of field application experience. The solution is designed to protect the base metal in high corrosion environments and provides many more benefits than traditional Weld Metal Overlay (WMO) such as faster application, up-front cost reduction, and long-term ROI.“Hydrocarbon Processing received several nominations for the Best Asset Reliability/ Optimization Technology category and the HVTS technology developed by IGS was among one of the highest rated by our esteemed advisory board,” Lee Nichols, Editor/Association Publisher, Hydrocarbon Processing and Gas Processing & LNG publications, said. “The range of benefits and flexibility it can provide facilities around the world is very exciting and is a welcome industry advancement.”HVTS has most recently been used in several renewable conversion projects including a former refinery in Eastern Canada which has been preparing to convert to processing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from Summer 2022. HVTS was chosen to upgrade the metallurgy to cope with the new operating environment. The project saved the refinery 50% in cost and time savings compared to automated welding.“We are humbled that our HVTS solution has been shortlisted as a finalist for the 2022 Hydrocarbon Processing Awards,” Rich Crawford, President, and CEO of IGS, said. “We are proud to have developed the technology in-house and of its outstanding results in preventing corrosion in refineries and processing facilities around the world.“It’s an exciting corrosion protection technology, and we are delighted that it has been recognized by the judging panel of the 2022 Hydrocarbon Processing Awards.”Headquartered in Virginia, U.S., Integrated Global Services (IGS) is an international provider of surface protection solutions. It runs operational hubs, subsidiaries, and sales offices around the world, and has more than 35 years of experience helping customers solve metal wastage and reliability problems in mission-critical equipment.For more information about IGS, visit: www.integratedglobal.com To see the full list of finalists, visit: www.hydrocarbonprocessing.com/events/awards/2022-finalists

High Velocity Thermal Spray (HVTS) Alloy Cladding