Stretchable Electronics Market Growing at a Significant Rate CAGR of 25.2% to reach USD 4.80 billion by Exactitude Consultancy

Stretchable Electronics Market will exhibit a CAGR of 25.2% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 4.80 billion by 2029.

Elastic electronics or elastic circuits are the most common names for stretchable electronics. Flexible electronics refers to a field of engineering that involves creating electronic circuits by depositing elastic electronic components on substrates made of stretchable materials. They can also be put entirely in materials that can be stretched, such as silicones or polyurethanes. The same electronic components used in rigid printed circuit boards may be used in stretchable electronics. The interconnects and substrate just need to be replaced, and they both need to be made of materials that can be stretched.

As sales of Internet of Things (IoT) devices rise and government concern about flexible electronics rises, the flexible electronics market is anticipated to expand over the projected period. In addition, the market is anticipated to develop due to the increase in demand for portable and smart electronics goods. Additionally, the industry is growing even faster because to the development of printed electronics, which opens up attractive potential for a variety of applications. According to these considerations, the flexible electronics Market is predicted to rise rapidly in the next years.

Top Impacting Factors

The growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), the acceptance of portable and smart electronics, and the increase in investments in the development of flexible electronics are the key drivers influencing the market for flexible electronics. Cost limitations, however, are anticipated to impede market expansion. On the other hand, it is anticipated that the introduction of flexible electronics to new applications would provide lucrative chances for the worldwide industry. During the projected period, it is expected that each of these variables would definitely affect the market.

Recent Developments

Addidas in 2019 proclaimed the growth of apparel for athletes. This helps them to perform better in any weather condition. It is integrated with layering systems that provide maximum movement, and ventilation for comfort.

PowerFilm Solar in 2019 launched its new product with modules of silicon solar and cells.

IDUN Technologies in 2019 announced the inauguration of Dryode for monitoring of the biopotential with high accuracy. These products are not resistant to water and prone to motion artifacts.

Report Attributes Details Market Size USD 4.80 billion CAGR 25.2% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data 2017-2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Applications and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Vendors Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Solar Frontier, Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated, LG Corporation, Cymbet Corporation, Blue Spark Technologies, Enfucell Flexible Electronics Co. Ltd., Imprint Energy, E Ink Holdings, and AU Optronics Key Market Opportunities The rising need for the development of integrated devices for low power consumption Key Market Drivers · The innovation of new technologies for fabrication strategies and mechanical designs.



· The rising demand in military & defence and healthcare industries

Stretchable Electronics Market Players

The stretchable electronics market key players include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Solar Frontier, Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated, LG Corporation, Cymbet Corporation, Blue Spark Technologies, Enfucell Flexible Electronics Co. Ltd., Imprint Energy, E Ink Holdings, and AU Optronics and Others.

Stretchable Electronics Market – Dynamics

Stretchable electronics Market is being more widely used across a variety of end use sectors, primarily in the medical sector, as a result of their many advantages. Stretchable electronics do, however, have a number of drawbacks, one of which being their hefty price tag. Stretchable electronics Market development involves expensive research as well as expensive product development. Furthermore, the creation of sophisticated stretchable electronics requires a high level of technical proficiency. These elements might limit the stretchable electronics market expansion.

In addition, the Stretchable Electronics market is anticipated to develop as Stretchable electronics technology is being used in smartphones and wearable technologies. As a result, the stretchable electronics industry is anticipated to expand quickly in the years to come.

Key Market Segments: Stretchable Electronics Market

by Component, 2022-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Display

Battery

Conductor

Circuit

Electroactive Polymers

Others

by Application, 2022-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Textile

Aerospace

Defence

Others

Stretchable Electronics Market: Regional Analysis

Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa make up the majority of the stretchable electronics market.

According to the analysis, North America will continue to have the greatest market share. It is a result of the quick uptake of cutting-edge technology and the creation of new goods. Additionally, increased investments in the Internet of Things, touch sensing in electronic gadgets, and other related projects will accelerate market expansion.

The Asia-Pacific area will also experience rapid expansion in the years to come. Huge development is being caused by the expanding usage of solar and stretchable batteries. Additionally, the industry will increase enormously thanks to the increasing investments in the firms.

