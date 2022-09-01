CloudOffix grows without slowing down in Europe!
CloudOffix and Proyectanda Signed a Partnership Agreement
All-In-One Platform for Delightful Customer Experience”DELAWARE, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claymont, Delaware – September 01, 2022 – CloudOffix, the “All-in-One Business Solution” platform in CRM and Customer Experience, continues its international growth without slowing down.
CloudOffix whose name we often hear with its unique solutions in the CRM&CX world has signed a partnership agreement with Proyectanda, one of the leading and experienced technology companies in Spain.
Launched in 2010 by four Andalusian engineers, Proyectanda leads businesses to take advantage of digitization processes to improve their productivity, their sales and create new opportunities to grow and prosper. Proyectanda has offices in the cities of Luceni, Sevilla, Cadiz, and Malaga, and provides digital transformation consultancy to more than 300 companies at the national and international levels.
CloudOffix, which has been developed within the culture of engineering excellence, takes its customers to a higher level than its competitors by offering a true 360-degree all-in-one CRM and Customer Experience platform.
CloudOffix produces unique end-to-end solutions in the field of digital transformation. In short, instead of using dozens of different CRM and CX products, CloudOffix brings everything together for you in user-friendly way. It comprises a system where all modules work integrated, therefore companies are provided with the advantage of being faster, more efficient, and more competitive by integrating modules such as sales, marketing, e-commerce, invoicing, and human resources.
CEO of CloudOffix Gokhan Erdogdu expressed his gratitude for this beneficial collaboration. Erdogdu; “We offer our business partners a system that puts our customers at the center, where all modules work integrated, which can produce end-to-end solutions and digitize the customer experience. With this solution, we provide companies with the advantage of being faster, more efficient, and more competitive by integrating Sales, Marketing, e-commerce, Invoicing, Human Resources, and Help Desk modules.”
Additionally, Gokhan Erdogdu said, " With CloudOffix, we continue our partnerships in different continents without cutting speed. In this context, I sincerely believe that we will undertake many projects that will create added value with our Spanish partner Proyectanda.”
José María Quesada, Managing Director of Proyectanda, stated, " We believe that CloudOffix shares our vision of the needs of today’s companies and how they can improve their management through a 360°, intelligent and integrated digitalization of their processes. “
Malina Mora; “We believe CloudOffix gives us an excellent opportunity to grow together by offering unique, affordable, powerful, and integrated solutions to our customers”
About CloudOffix
CloudOffix is an All-In-One CRM and Customer Experience platform that unites all teams around customers by bringing Sales, Marketing, Project, Helpdesk, e-Commerce, Invoicing, and even HR together in a natively integrated, highly customizable, and collaborative environment. CloudOffix lets your entire team rally around a single platform for day-to-day work. One platform to learn. One place to check for notifications. There is no more constant switching between CRM, Email Marketing, Project Management, and other tools. Most importantly, there is no need to integrate all these applications. In this way, customers experience a more delightful digital experience.
About Proyectanda
Proyectanda, from the Latin Proiectanda, means what is to be projected, those things that must be projected, advanced, extended, or launched forward...
Proyectanda is a Spanish company, based in Andalusia, specializing in branding, marketing, and digital transformation.
Our purpose is to transform society through the digital impulse of its companies. To this end, we provide branding, marketing, and digital transformation services with high added value, helping our clients to improve their business processes (marketing, sales, production, customer service, etc.) by digitizing them, resulting in increased productivity, reduced costs, increased profitability, improved overall control of their business and, therefore, increased competitiveness.
At Proyectanda we apply solutions with a 360º approach to the company: you cannot separate "who you are" from "what and how you do" and "how you communicate". We have provided our services to more than 300 clients, both national and international, becoming their partner and digital department.”
