Personal Care Ingredients Market Destine to Reach USD 16.78 Billion by 2029 Globally | Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Revenue Forecast

Environmentally hazardous by-products and carbon emissions are produced when personal care ingredients are made from petrochemicals. As a result, various non-hazardous and environmentally friendly ingredients are being developed. As a result, enzymes capable of generating bio-based solutions have been developed

Global Personal Care Ingredients Market was valued at USD 11.80 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 16.78 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Market Synopsis:-

The personal care ingredients have witnessed huge growth over significant growth over forecast period due to the increasing spending capacity of individuals worldwide. Furthermore, the market has benefited from the availability of a diverse range of products as a result of enterprises' ongoing focus on innovation, propelling the global personal care ingredients market forward.

Personal care ingredients are the raw materials used to make skin-care products all over the world. These compounds can be utilized in skin care products as antifungal, anti-aging, skin conditioning, and other properties. Ingredients can also be divided into active and inactive categories. Anti-ageing agents, exfoliants, conditioning agents, and UV protection agents are active components, while surfactants, preservatives, colorants, and polymer compounds are inactive ingredients.

Some of the major players operating in the personal care ingredients market are

BASF SE (Germany)

Ashland (U.S.)

Solvay (Belgium)

Dow (U.S.)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Croda International Plc. (U.K.)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Kemira (Finland)

The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.)

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD (Japan)

Dow (U.S.)

Henan Qingshuiyuan Technology CO., Ltd., (China)

Aurora Fine Chemicals (U.S.)

Zouping Dongfang Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED (U.S.)

Maxwell Additives Pvt. Ltd (India)

Nouryon (Netherlands)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Recent Development

In August 2020, BASF SE has added a new production line to its Kaohsiung location in Taiwan, which will increase the production of Uvinul A Plus, a UVA (UV longest wavelength) protection component. It's found in a variety of sun and skin care products. The production line was launched in response to increased customer demand in the Asia Pacific region.

Opportunities

Shift towards Sustainable and Bio-based Products

Environmentally hazardous by-products and carbon emissions are produced when personal care ingredients are made from petrochemicals. As a result, various non-hazardous and environmentally friendly ingredients are being developed. As a result, enzymes capable of generating bio-based solutions have been developed. Bio-based goods can be designed to fulfil a wide range of customer requests in addition to reducing carbon footprints. Outstanding cleaning and wetting properties, as well as multipurpose capabilities, are among the increased properties. Growing consumer awareness of biodegradable products has led to the creation of novel products, which are projected to extend profitable opportunities to the market players in 2022 to 2029.

Technological Advancements

The personal care ingredients market has a possibility to grow as a result of technological advancements. The personal care ingredients market in Europe and North America is defined by substantial experience and understanding. In both established and emerging countries, advancements in personal care products and advancements in applications are increasing demand for better products.

Key Market Segments:

The personal care ingredients market is segmented on the basis of ingredients, source, applications and chemical function and properties. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

By Ingredients

(Antimicrobial, Colour Cosmetics Ingredient, Conditioning Polymer, Hair Fixative Polymers, UV Absorbers, Emollients, Emulsifiers, Surfactants, Rheology Modifiers, Active Ingredients, Others), Source (Natural Ingredients, Synthetic Ingredients)

Source

Natural Ingredients

Synthetic Ingredients

Applications

Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Make-Up

Others

Chemical function

Chelating Agents

Cream Bases

Active Ingredients

Protein Products

Lipid Layer Enhancers

Humectants

Shine Concentrates

Thickeners

Waxes

Opacifiers

Others

Personal Care Ingredients Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the personal care ingredients market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the high demand for personal care ingredients from various luxury products such as skin care, hair care, oral care, make-up, and others within the region.

Personal Care Ingredients Key Benefits over Global Competitors:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Personal Care Ingredients market trends forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Personal Care Ingredients

