Tandia becomes first to launch the ASAPP OXP Opportunity Engine™
EINPresswire.com/ -- ASAPP is thrilled to announce that Tandia Financial Credit Union is the first to rollout the ASAPP OXP Opportunity Engine™ and ASAPP Data Warehouse capabilities as part of the recent ASAPP version 12.0 release. This milestone positions Tandia to capitalize on these core ASAPP OXP feature sets that help credit unions transform data sources into tangible business opportunities, connected experiences, and streamlined processes delivered under a single platform.
Taking on the role of strategic testing and deployment partner, Tandia has been working very closely together with the ASAPP team to bring this project to life. This recent launch marks the start of the next chapter in ASAPP and Tandia’s joint vision of achieving powerful member engagement capabilities across omnichannel touchpoints served by Canadian credit unions.
“We’ve been working closely with ASAPP over the past 2 years to build out a market-leading omnichannel experience for our members and a more consistent, scalable and efficient experience for our staff,” said Kathy Clark, Senior Vice President Sales / Service & Operations at Tandia. “They are extremely passionate about helping us create more impactful and engaging experiences for our members that will lead to deeper relationships and greater share of wallet opportunities.”
The new ASAPP Data Warehouse utilizes daily feeds of core banking data to generate opportunity flags and aggregate totals for different product types. It also maintains a history of account and member-level data points, allowing users to capture trends over time.
This data can then be used through the ASAPP OXP Opportunity Engine™ to empower sales and support staff to quickly generate opportunities for existing Members or identify concerns for follow-up by leveraging over 30 aggregate totals, 20 member-level flags, 40 member-level attributes, and 35 product-level attributes.
“The components of ASAPP OXP Data Junction™ are foundational to seeing our 2022 / 2023 vision through,” said Steve Sauve, Chief Product Officer at ASAPP. “This foundation will allow ASAPP to provide Canadian credit unions with the capabilities to generate and deploy offers for instant fulfillment within digital banking channels, allowing them to better serve their members and compete with fintech direct-to-consumer solutions in the marketplace today.”
The ASAPP Data Warehouse and ASAPP OXP Opportunity Engine™ will be made available to Client-Partners licensing ASAPP OXP Engagement feature sets this Fall.
- 30 -
About Tandia Financial Credit Union
Tandia Financial Credit Union is a cooperative financial institution with a vision to be the financial services provider of choice in its communities and a continued commitment to serve education and government employees in Ontario. Tandia partners alongside its members each and every day to help them build healthy and prosperous futures. With a branch network that extends from Brant County through Greater Hamilton, Halton and the GTA, Tandia serves 29,000 members and administers over $2.0 billion in assets. For more information, visit tandia.com.
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry.
Tony Dunham
Taking on the role of strategic testing and deployment partner, Tandia has been working very closely together with the ASAPP team to bring this project to life. This recent launch marks the start of the next chapter in ASAPP and Tandia’s joint vision of achieving powerful member engagement capabilities across omnichannel touchpoints served by Canadian credit unions.
“We’ve been working closely with ASAPP over the past 2 years to build out a market-leading omnichannel experience for our members and a more consistent, scalable and efficient experience for our staff,” said Kathy Clark, Senior Vice President Sales / Service & Operations at Tandia. “They are extremely passionate about helping us create more impactful and engaging experiences for our members that will lead to deeper relationships and greater share of wallet opportunities.”
The new ASAPP Data Warehouse utilizes daily feeds of core banking data to generate opportunity flags and aggregate totals for different product types. It also maintains a history of account and member-level data points, allowing users to capture trends over time.
This data can then be used through the ASAPP OXP Opportunity Engine™ to empower sales and support staff to quickly generate opportunities for existing Members or identify concerns for follow-up by leveraging over 30 aggregate totals, 20 member-level flags, 40 member-level attributes, and 35 product-level attributes.
“The components of ASAPP OXP Data Junction™ are foundational to seeing our 2022 / 2023 vision through,” said Steve Sauve, Chief Product Officer at ASAPP. “This foundation will allow ASAPP to provide Canadian credit unions with the capabilities to generate and deploy offers for instant fulfillment within digital banking channels, allowing them to better serve their members and compete with fintech direct-to-consumer solutions in the marketplace today.”
The ASAPP Data Warehouse and ASAPP OXP Opportunity Engine™ will be made available to Client-Partners licensing ASAPP OXP Engagement feature sets this Fall.
- 30 -
About Tandia Financial Credit Union
Tandia Financial Credit Union is a cooperative financial institution with a vision to be the financial services provider of choice in its communities and a continued commitment to serve education and government employees in Ontario. Tandia partners alongside its members each and every day to help them build healthy and prosperous futures. With a branch network that extends from Brant County through Greater Hamilton, Halton and the GTA, Tandia serves 29,000 members and administers over $2.0 billion in assets. For more information, visit tandia.com.
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry.
Tony Dunham
ASAPP Financial Technology
+1 705-297-2276
email us here