BOARD MEMBER AND LONG-TIME RISK LEADER, CHRISTOPHER E. MANDEL, AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Industry veteran and leader in the modern era of risk management earns prestigious global credential in risk governance.
I am pleased to recommend the Certificate in Risk Governance® program for those interested in documenting and reinforcing their governance and risk skills in service to all organizations.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Christopher E. Mandel, RIMS-CRMP, ARM-E, CPCU of Nashville, Tennessee, in the United States.
Chris has a long history of service and leadership in the risk profession. He is a former President and Board Member of the Risk and Insurance Management Society (RIMS), was named Risk Manager of the Year in 2004, and has taught as part of the RIMS faculty since 2007. Previously, he served as an independent Director for AAO Insurance Company and numerous others. He held positions as President and Vice Chair of the Board for Enterprise Indemnity, Head of Enterprise Risk Management (CRO) for USAA Group, and SVP, Strategic Solutions, and Founding Director of the Sedgwick Institute. Currently, he continues as President and Managing Consultant for Excellence in Risk Management, LLC, which he founded. He began his career nearly 40 years ago as a Risk Manager for Verizon Wireless. He is currently on the full-time faculty of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, where he teaches ERM and related courses. He received the RIMS Goodell Award for lifetime achievement in support of the risk profession.
Chris has held numerous advisory board and advisor roles and is a faculty member and Advisory Council member for the George Mason University CRO Executive Development Program. He is a Certified Risk Manager from RIMS, has attained credentialling in ISO31000, is a RIMS Fellow, and holds the ARM-E, CCSA, CPCU, and AIC designations. He earned his BS in Business Administration from Virginia Tech and his MBA, Finance from George Mason University.
"Chris is one of the risk professionals who has been part of the profession's development for most of its modern era," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "That he continues to grow in his knowledge and share his experience through multiple avenues is testament to his commitment to advancing the profession at both the management and governance levels," he continued.
"I am pleased to recommend the DCRO Institute's Certificate in Risk Governance® program for those interested in documenting and reinforcing their governance and risk skills in service to all organizations," said Mandel. "This applies on all boards where you contribute and seek better organizational oversight and performance."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
