Transport and communications statistics for June 2022

MACAU, August 11 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 247,134 as at end-June 2022, up by 0.9% year-on-year; light automobiles (113,153) and heavy motorcycles (106,369) increased by 0.9% and 2.4% respectively. New registration of motor vehicles in June declined by 65.3% year-on-year to 383 (69 of them were electric vehicles). There were 217 heavy motorcycles (41 of them were electric) and 155 light automobiles (23 of them were electric), representing decreases of 61.5% and 68.8% respectively. In the first half of 2022, new registration of motor vehicles dropped by 23.7% year-on-year to 4,955. Number of traffic accidents in June fell by 14.9% year-on-year to 904, with 341 persons injured. In the first half year, there were 5,805 traffic accidents, which resulted in 5 deaths and 2,046 injuries.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in June dropped by 17.5% year-on-year to 250,967 trips, of which light automobile trips (224,509) went down by 18.7%. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in June swelled by 122.7% year-on-year to 5,271 tonnes; cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (5,089 tonnes) took up 96.5% of the total. In the first half year, cross-border vehicular traffic (1,896,852 trips) decreased by 11.0% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (24,577 tonnes) surged by 86.8%.

Gross weight of port containerized cargo dropped by 4.2% year-on-year to 11,238 tonnes in June, with cargo being handled at the Inner Harbour (8,654 tonnes) falling by 6.2% whereas that being shipped through the Ká-Hó Harbour (2,583 tonnes) rising by 3.3%. In the first half year, gross weight of port containerized cargo went up by 11.0% year-on-year to 77,186 tonnes.

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 525 trips in June, a decline of 66.8% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo expanded by 35.8% year-on-year to 4,215 tonnes in June, of which inward cargo (357 tonnes) and outward cargo (3,815 tonnes) increased by 5.2% and 39.1% respectively. In the first half year, number of arriving and departing commercial flights dipped by 26.5% year-on-year to 5,488 trips, while gross weight of air cargo (27,157 tonnes) grew by 43.7%.

As at the end of June 2022, there were 96,159 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 7.2% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers decreased by 1.5% year-on-year to 1,225,551; prepaid SIM card subscribers (320,426) fell by 19.6% whereas postpaid subscribers (905,125) rose by 7.0%. Internet subscribers totalled 686,694 as at end-June, an increase of 6.2% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in June went down by 2.7% year-on-year to 139 million hours, while the total duration in the first half year increased by 2.4% to 839 million hours.