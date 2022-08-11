Veterans Forward program gets $500k from feds

STATE — Fedcap Inc. is launching Veterans Forward to provide veterans, service members, and their families critically-needed support in emergency situations such as housing, substance use treatment, home heating assistance, food and clothing, and job training across the state of Maine. Fedcap Inc.’s Veterans Forward is essential given rising costs due to record inflation that put additional financial stress on many military families.

Grant Collins, President of Fedcap Inc. said, “We must do a better job of serving our heroes and their families who have sacrificed so much for their country, and launching Veterans Forward will help provide the support they deserve. Fedcap history is deeply rooted in serving service members, veterans, and their families, given we were founded by WWI veterans. This is another example of our commitment to improving the economic well-being of the people of Maine.”

Fedcap Inc. worked with the former Veterans Count Maine chapter, led by its Treasurer Dennis Brown, to create Veterans Forward. Brown said, “Fedcap welcomed us with open arms. Fedcap was quick to recognize this important need and immediately began putting the pieces together. We thank Fedcap for their dedication to our service members, veterans, and their families.”

To help kickstart the Veterans Forward program, the United States Department of Labor awarded Veterans Forward $500,000 for a Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program (HVRP) to help homeless veterans and those at risk of homelessness gain stability, get training, and pursue high-earning careers in Maine’s leading industries.

For more information about, or to support Fedcap Maine’s Veterans Forward program visit https://fedcapmaine.org/veteransforward/.

Comments are not available on this story.