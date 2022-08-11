End-of-line Packaging Market to Expand at a CAGR of 4.3% To Reach US$ 7.9 Billion by The Year 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

China’s end-of-line packaging market is anticipated to expand 1.9x the current market value during the forecast period. Japan’s end-of-line packaging market is anticipated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 157 Mn during the forecast period. The increasing production and trade of electronics in japan is projected to create an end-of-line packaging market growth and boost end-of-line packaging market opportunities

The growing adoption of end-of-line packaging to reduce packaging costs and improve packaging systems in various end-use industries is propelling the global end-of-line packaging market future trends.

The rapid adoption of automated end-of-line packaging in the industrial sector, as well as rising demand to automate manufacturing processes, will drive end-of-line packaging market expansion during the forecasted period. The rising packaged beverage consumption will fuel end-of-line packaging market key trends and opportunities.

Enhanced Workplace Environment

A significant factor driving demand for end-of-line packaging is the growing desire to improve workplace conditions through automation. A wide range of end industries are using this type of packaging system to reduce packaging costs and improve the packaging system in their units. It also helps to combat the changing need for customized packaging sizes and different package forms for different items boosting the end-of-line packaging adoption trends.

Industrial Robot System for E-Commerce and Retail Sector

The fast-growing e-commerce and retail sector are increasing the demand for end-of-line packaging along with better-packaged products in the market. The end-of-line packaging improves the efficiency of packaging and these are important factors that create valuable end-of-line packaging market opportunities for end-of-line packaging market growth.

Robot hands are quickly introduced into the packaging process to improve production efficiency. The robotic system in the package reduces physical tasks. Robot arms enable improved production efficiency, resulting in a high return on investment and low operating costs. Overall, the end-of-line packaging market growth is estimated to bolster during the forecast period.

Nullifies Human Errors

It also eliminates the need for companies to educate packaging personnel every time a new packaging technology is introduced. Furthermore, the end-of-line packaging system robot system eliminates manual tasks like palletizing, packing, and sorting, reduces the risk of product damage, and eliminates human errors, all of which have increased the appreciation of end-of-line packaging in manufacturing sectors.

Growing Acceptance in Pharmaceutical Industry

The pharmaceutical industry's increasing adoption of advanced end-of-line packaging systems to improve product traceability in the supply chain will drive end-of-line packaging market growth.

Key Takeaways from End-of-line Packaging Market

The automatic end-of-line packaging segment under technology is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period reaching USD 5.3 Billion by 2032 due to the reduced time and cost of labor with its use.

The food and beverage segment is expected to remain the leading end use sector. During the forecast period, the food and beverages segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Based on end use industry, the food & beverages segment is projected to hold around a 2/5th portion of the market by the end of 2032.

The food and beverages segment is expected to lead the end use sector of the end-of-line packaging market, reaching USD 3.119 billion by 2032.

The increasing end use industries and rising adoption of end-of-line packaging along with latest technologies in Europe and North America are anticipated to boost the sales of end-of-line packaging in these regions.

latest technologies in Europe and North America are anticipated to boost the sales of end-of-line packaging in these regions. The U.S. end-of-line packaging market to have the highest market size of US$ 1308 Million for 2032 with a sluggish CAGR of 3.5%.

China end-of-line packaging market is expected to lead with the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, reaching US$ 827 Million by 2032.

India end-of-line packaging market is expected to have the second highest CAGR of 5.2% for 2032, reaching US$ 577 million by 2032.

“Automatic End of line Packaging are Gaining Immense Market Popularity across the Regions, Due to Increased Investments in Research & Development by Machinery Manufacturers Worldwide and Increased Demand for Various Packaging Products.” – says FMI analyst

End-of-line Packaging Market Landscape

ProMach, Inc., DS Smith plc, Synerlink (A barry-Wehmiller Company), Rovema GmbH, Stevanato Group, WestRock Company, and Uhlmann Pac-Systeme are the key players operating in the end-of-line packaging market.

Also, some of the other noticeable end-of-line packaging market players include ENDFLEX, Shemesh Automation Ltd, OPTIMA packaging group GmbH, INFINITY AUTOMATED SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD, nVenia LLC, ADCO Manufacturing, J+P Maschinenbau GmbH, EOL Packaging Experts GmbH, Hualian Machinery Group Co. Ltd., and others. The players in the tier 1 hold approximately 15-20% of the global end-to-line packaging market.

Recent Development:

The end-to-line packaging market witnessed two major acquisitions to strengthen the technologies:

ProMach will acquire Serpa Packaging, a leading provider of cartoning and end-of-line solutions, in 2021. Serpa joins ProMach's portfolio of automated cartoning systems, significantly expanding ProMach's specialised secondary packaging machinery and line integration capabilities for the rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry.

Duravant Group will acquire Cloud Packaging Solutions in 2020. Duravant also announced that, as a result of the synergies between Cloud's product offerings and the portfolio of highly engineered equipment offered by Duravant operating company Mespack, Cloud Packaging Solutions will be renamed Mespack-Cloud, a Duravant Company.

End-of-line Packaging Market by Category

By Technology, End-of-line Packaging Market is segmented as:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

By Function, End-of-line Packaging Market is segmented as:

Stand-alone

Integrated

By End Use Industry, End-of-line Packaging Market is segmented as:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Electronics and semiconductor

Automotive

Others (Chemicals, etc.)





By Region, End-of-line Packaging Market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania





About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.



