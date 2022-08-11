Telecom Billing Market Size Expected To Reach USD 26.31 Billion at a CAGR of 11.07% By 2028

Market Size – USD 10.90 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.07%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Telecom Billing market is expected to grow from USD 10.90 Billion in 2020 to USD 26.31 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.07% during the forecast period. Growth in the telecommunication sector, usage of innovative services, an escalating number of customers are fostering the market growth. Issues like the fallout of services and network congestion are increasing and begetting a structural evolution in demand for the expansion of effective billing and revenue management solutions.

Global telecom billing software market is fuelled by growing mobile penetration and consumer base in emerging economies. However, quick growth of subscribers, network clogging, interoperability issue and the fallout of services area are some key factors hampering the market growth.

Players will require increased investments to tackle these challenges and facilitate growth in the coming years. This report comprises drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the Telecom Billing market; and extensive value chain analysis, patent analysis, analysis of the current manufacturing capability and technology status, commercialization potential in different devices, along with market size forecasts till 2026.

To get a sample copy of the report, click on @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1091

Top 10 Profiled in the Telecom Billing Market Report:

• Accenture (Ireland)

• Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France)

• Amdocs Inc. (US)

• CERILLION PLC (UK)

• Ericsson (Sweden)

• goTransverse International (US)

• Hewlett-Packard Development Company (US)

• Netcracker (US)

• XURA (US)

• SAP SE (Germany)

Market Segmentation:

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Mediation

• Billing and charging

• Partner and interconnect management

• Revenue assurance

• Fraud management

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Planning and consulting services

• Operations and maintenance services

• System integration

• Managed services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Cloud

• On-premises

Buy Premium Reports @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/1091

Key Takeaways of the Telecom Billing Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Telecom Billing industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Telecom Billing Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Telecom Billing Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1091

Thanks for reading our report. Please connect with us in case you require further details on the report or its customization. Our market research team will ensure the report is well-suited to your needs.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.