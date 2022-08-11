Global Oatmeal Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Oatmeal Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Oatmeal Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the oatmeal market size is expected to grow from $6.00 billion in 2021 to $6.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.62%. The global oatmeal market size is expected to grow to $7.31 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.11%. An increase in consumers opting for healthy diet plans is expected to propel the growth of the oatmeal market.

The oatmeal market consists of sales of oatmeal by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to food made from oats and liquids such as water or milk and is used as a breakfast food. It is full of nutrients and fiber and is very helpful in weight loss, reducing the risk of heart disease, and also lowering blood sugar.

Global Oatmeal Market Trends

The introduction of new flavors in oatmeal is the key trend gaining popularity in the oatmeal market. The new flavors in oatmeal include flavors of vegetables, fruits, and spices to offer new tastes while improving nutritional benefits. Major companies operating in the oatmeal market are focused on launching new flavored oatmeal to expand their portfolio, attract new customers, and strengthen their position.

Global Oatmeal Market Segments

The global oatmeal market is segmented:

By Type: Whole Oat Groats, Steel Cut Oats, Scottish Oats, Regular Rolled Oats, Quick Rolled Oats, Instant Oats, Others

By Nature: Organic, Conventional

By Distribution Channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Channels, Others

By Form: Flavored Oats, Base Oats

By Application: Bakery And Confectionery, Breakfast Cereals, Animal Feed, Others (Cosmetics, Other)

By Geography: The global oatmeal market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Oatmeal Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides oatmeal global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global oatmeal market, oatmeal global market share, oatmeal global market segments and geographies, oatmeal global market players, oatmeal global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The oatmeal global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Oatmeal Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Nature's Path Foods Inc, Nestle SA, General Mills Inc, Post Holdings Inc (Weetabix Ltd), La Crosse Milling Company, Cargill Incorporated, Kellogg Company, PepsiCo Inc (The Quaker Oats Company), Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Bagrrys India Ltd, and Marico Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

