Bringing Authentic Stories and Voices from the Streets – Industry Game-Changers Spit Hard Family Inc. Unveil New Music
Taking Hip Hop and Rap back to its unique flair, Spit Hard Family Inc. present breathtaking original musical compositionsPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An independent record label from Pittsburgh that is changing the rules of the game, Spit Hard Family Inc. are powerhouses in the Rap and Hip Hop scene. An industry heavyweight, the musical collective aims to continue dropping music that disrupts existing monotonous trends and exudes originality.
With their raw, authentic, and honest musical compositions, Spit Hard Family Inc. are upping the ante in the Hip Hop industry, alerting audiences of their sheer talent. With several exciting tracks lined up and endless talent, the music label wants to let everyone feel the waves of their impact and illuminate audiences about their musical style.
Setting the scene for the next biggest label to come out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Spit Hard Family Inc. Is in talks with Major Record Companies on becoming a subsidiary label for the best bidder and taking pride in being pioneers in taking the genre back to its roots. Amplifying voices that come from the true livelihoods and poverty-stricken neighborhoods in Pittsburgh, the artists are on a mission to deliver honest portrayals, devoid of any glorification of drugs and gun culture and telling their audience the consequences of being In the life of the streets they see everyday growing up,
Narrating honest stories, Spit Hard Family Inc.’s newest album, ‘Hood made Vol 2’ comes out on September 3rd, 2022, and marks the second compilation album from the camp. A stirring and compelling record, ‘Hood made Vol 2’ also features appearances from Pittsburgh’s top producer Djbanger, from The Loud Pacc.
The imprint’s CEO Starlin B Kyles Jr, also known as Starzhustle412, also makes an intriguing appearance on the album alongside artist Yocuz Aka C-mayo on the hip new track, “Need tha World”. The new single, produced by Pittsburgh Battle rappper turned producer Anymal Aka Dainel Thompson is set to take the music industry by storm! Second single Baddie off the compilation album by New Spit Hard Family Inc Artist Bubop is on all streaming services as well.
Stream and buy the new single “Need tha World” by Yocuz feat Starzhustle412 and other stunning new releases by Spit Hard Family Inc. and follow @Starzhustle412 on Instagram to book any Spit Hard Family Inc artist! Reach out to the music group through their email Spithardfamtv@gmail.com for interviews, reviews, and for information regarding collaborations. Make sure to check out Baddie by Bubop and Need tha World by Yocuz on Apple music!
###
ABOUT
Spit Hard Family Inc is an independent record label, bringing voices straight out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the forefront of Hip Hop. The talented group started out as a Rap collective called Spit Hard Fam and dropped their first mixtape in 2006 on the website Datpiff.com titled, ‘New Beginning’, along with two local streets banger hits off their Mixtape titled, “Grimey” and “Yeah yup”.
The group opened for the likes of local icons such as Elephant Man and Sheeklouch. However, as momentum was picking up, the group got in trouble with law enforcement and lost an entire summer to the fiasco. It was after Bhustle, also known as Starzhustle412, got out with the aims of chasing the group’s lifelong dream, that the label Spit Hard Family Inc. was formally born.
LINKS:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SpitHardFaminc?s=20&t=87P81cae_vpSRTnN28FqOA
Soundcloud: https://SoundCloud.com/Spithardfaminc
Reverbnation: https://www.reverbnation.com/label/SpitHardFamilyInc
Youtube: https://youtube.com/user/Spithardfamilyinc
Starlin Kyles
Spit Hard Family Inc
+1 412-689-5240
Spithardfamtv@gmail.com
Bubop Cold Case 🥶