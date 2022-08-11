Global Personalized Skin Care Market to Reach $ 38.9 Billion by 2030 - InsightAce Analytic Exclusive Report

insightace analytic Personalised Skincare Market Product Segment

The global personalized skin care market is valued at US$ 17.2 Billion in 2021, It is expected to reach US$ 38.9 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.7%

Prominent market players Include Laboté, Lancôme, L'Occitane Group, L'Oréal, Marianna Naturals Corp., Atolla, Ave & Edam, Bare Anatomy, Clinique Laboratories, LLC, CODAGE, Coty Inc., Curology, Inc.

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Personalized Skin Care Market- by Product (Face Cream, Moisturizing Lotion, Face Serum, Face Cleanser, and Other Products), Application (Consultation/Digital Questionnaires, Apps and Specialized Hardware, Home Test Kits, and Other IoT/AI-Based Technologies), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research, the global personalized skin care market is valued at US$ 17.2 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 38.9 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.7% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Since everyone has a different skin type, consumers need a medication specifically suited to their requirements rather than buying the typical method. Various considerations, including age, gender, skin type, genetic background, substances, skin issues, and user experience, go into the design and customization of personalised skincare solutions. Beauty companies offer the most well-liked customised skincare products using information they acquire from customers in the form of inquiries, queries, consultations, digital format, or home inspection tools. These items include a range of skincare products, such as serums, oils, lotions, face creams, cleansers, and more.

The increased prevalence of skin and lifestyle diseases worldwide, the use of the Internet and social media platforms by users to market products, rising consumer spending, surging personalised beauty treatments, rising R&D activities to develop advanced skincare products, and goods, and the use of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to create cost-effective personalised skincare products are all contributing factors. The growth of skin, hair, and lifestyle modifications has created a need among customers for remedies for their own skin issues. As a result, increasing consumer awareness of skincare is anticipated to drive market demand over the next years. Over the projected period, market growth is expected to be slowed down by the increasing prevalence of personalised skincare products and the limited adverse effects linked to these products.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the personalized skin care market over the forecast years because of increased healthcare spending, increased personalization of skincare products, and increased public awareness of the need for personal care. In addition, the Asia Pacific Personalized Skin Care market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to an increase in health-conscious consumers, an increase in skin issues, and rising R&D spending on innovative, safe, and effective skincare products.

The major market players operating in the personalized skin care industry include Laboté, Lancôme, L’Occitane Group, L’Oréal, Marianna Naturals Corp., Atolla, Ave & Edam, Bare Anatomy, Clinique Laboratories, LLC, CODAGE, Coty Inc., Curology, Inc., My Beauty Matches, Neutrogena, Nomige, NU SKIN, Orig3n, PROVEN Skincare, Romy Paris, Sequential Skin, Shiseido Company, Skin Authority, Skin Inc., DermaCare, Evrēdā Skincare, FitSkin Inc, Function of Beauty, Glory Skincare, insitU Cosmetics Ltd., IOMA Paris, It’s The Buff, Kiehl’s LLC, Kura Skin, SkinAI LLC (Our Skin), SkinCeuticals, Skinsei Skincare, SKINSHIFT, SKINTELLI, AN EPIGENCARE BRAND, Vitruvi, Younique, LLC, Yours Skincare and Other Prominent Players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In November 2021, the largest cosmetics company in the world, Coty Inc. (US), partnered with French-made, ultra-premium Orveda. The diversely owned Haute-professional skincare brand blends the most of nature with cutting-edge dermatological and technical advantages to help clients achieve a healthy skin radiance that surpasses that of cosmetics.

• In August 2021, Function of Beauty (US), a pioneer in individualised hair, skin, and body care products, recently acquired Atolla, a business that offers customised skincare products and has a patented at-home skincare test and data-driven product suggestion system.

• In January 2021, real-time skin diagnostic tool was released by Marianna Naturals Corp. (Canada) and Perfect Corp. that examines four common cosmetic issues: spots, wrinkles, texture, and dark circles.

Market Segments

Global Personalized Skin Care Market, by Product, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Face Cream

• Moisturizing Lotion

• Face Serum

• Face Cleanser

• Other Products

Global Personalized Skin Care Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Consultation/digital questionnaires

• Apps and specialized hardware

• Home test kits

• Other IoT/AI Based technologies

Global Personalized Skin Care Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Personalized Skin Care Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Personalized Skin Care Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Russia

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Personalized Skin Care Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• China

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Personalized Skin Care Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Personalized Skin Care Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

