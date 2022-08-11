Strategies For Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Concrete Repair Mortars Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Concrete Repair Mortars Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Concrete Repair Mortars Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the concrete repair mortars market size is expected to grow to $3.58 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.64%. The rising demand for repair and maintenance of existing buildings and road infrastructure is contributing to the concrete repair mortars industry growth.

The concrete repair mortars market consists of sales of concrete repair mortars by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a type of material used to repair portions of concrete in concrete structures that have cracked and delaminated from the substrate due to reinforcement corrosion. These mortars protect concrete buildings against chemical anchoring, cracking, and corrosion while retaining moisture.

Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Trends

According to the concrete repair mortars market overview, product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity. Key players are focusing on launching innovative concrete repair mortars that are water-based, environmentally friendly, and utilize low-hazard formulations with zero usage of VOCs (volatile organic compounds). These solutions are focused on enabling high-build and high-strength structures as well as reducing their carbon footprint. Innovative concrete repair mortars offer structural strength, reinstatement of structural integrity, long life protection, and extension. These products provide key players with a competitive edge and enhance their market position. For instance, in July 2021, Sika UK, a UK subsidiary of Sika Group, launched a low-carbon concrete repair mortar, which is manufactured utilizing low-carbon and recycled materials and provides long-term effective performance in various high-strength applications. These future sustainable concrete repair mortars are designed to produce fewer particle emissions and provide improved repair performance.

Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Segments

The global concrete repair mortars market is segmented:

By Type: Cementitious Concrete Repair Mortars, Epoxy Concrete Repair Mortars, Epoxy Resin-Based Concrete

By Grade: Structural, Non Structural

By Application: Hand Applied Concrete Repair Mortars, Machine Applied/Sprayed Concrete Repair Mortars, Poured/Flow Applied Concrete Repair Mortars, Levelling/Fairing Mortars for Concrete Repairs, Protective Surface Coatings for Concrete

By End-Use: Utility, Roads and Infrastructure, Buildings, Others

By Geography: The global concrete repair mortars market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Concrete Repair Mortars Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides concrete repair mortars market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the concrete repair mortars market, concrete repair mortars market share, concrete repair mortars global market segments and geographies, concrete repair mortars market players, concrete repair mortars market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

Key Market Players: Adhesives Technology Corporation, The Euclid Chemical Company, Remmers Limited, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Fosroc Inc, Sika AG, Flexcrete Technologies Ltd, MAPEI SpA, Saint-Gobain Weber, Normet, Baumit, Ardex Group, Bostik, BASF SE, WR Meadows Inc, Aquafin, TCC Materials, Ronacrete Ltd, Dayton Superior Corporation, Henkel, and Sto Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

