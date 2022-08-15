IBA Group Recertifies tapXphone Mobile Payment Solution
IBA Group renewed the CPoC certificate for its tapXphone payment application.
The CPoC security certificate confirms that tapXphone is a safe application for thousands of entrepreneurs who use it daily to accept payments from their clients in different parts of the world.”PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBA Group renewed the CPoC certificate for its tapXphone payment application. The certificate confirms the security of the tapXphone solution and contactless transactions made via tapXphone.
— Vadim Smotryaev, Product Owner at IBA Group
Currently, only 20 solutions in the world have valid CPoC certification. With this certification, tapXphone can be deployed in worldwide.
Contactless payment solutions have been actively replacing traditional banking terminals in recent years. When using such solutions, apart from the mobile device itself, no additional equipment is required.
IBA Group is planning to achieve compliance with the MPoC security standard to be released in the near future.
About CPoC certification
The CPoC certification applies to solutions that enable merchants to accept contactless payments using a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) mobile device (smartphone or tablet) with near-field communication (NFC). The certificate was developed by the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Security Standards Council. The PCI CPoC Standard includes security requirements for vendors on how to protect payment data in CPoC solutions and test requirements for laboratories to evaluate these solutions through the supporting validation program. The PCI CPoC Standard and Program documents are available on the PCI SSC website.
About tapXphone
TapXphone, IBA Group’s proprietary solution certified by Visa and Mastercard, was first launched in 2019. The application ensures mobility, flexibility, and speed to small-scale businesses, including courier services, service companies, and retailers. It helps entrepreneurs accept contactless payments anywhere and anytime. To do this, entrepreneurs only need an NFC-enabled smartphone with the tapXphone-based mobile application installed on it and internet access.
To date, IBA Group has implemented the tapXphone solution at major banks in Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Slovakia, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, and Greece.
