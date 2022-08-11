ERP Software Market in APAC - Valuation Worth $48,034.00 Million by 2030, At a CAGR 14.8%

Asia-Pacific ERP Software Market

Increase in demand for ERP among small and medium enterprises and technological advancements in ERP create new opportunities in the coming years.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The APAC ERP software market generated $11.98 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $48.03 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Increase in need for operational efficiency & transparency in business processes, adoption of cloud & mobile applications, and rise in demand for data-driven decision-making drive the Asia-Pacific ERP software market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Asia-Pacific ERP software market based on component, deployment model, business function, industry vertical, end user, and country.

Based on country, China accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, India is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the manufacturing segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the Asia-Pacific ERP software industry. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total market share, and will continue to lead in terms of revenue by 2030. However, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Major market players such as - Digiwinx Infotech Pvt. Ltd., Focus Softnet PTE LTD, Synergix Technologies, Deskera, IFS AB, 3i Infotech LTD., HashMicro Pte. Ltd., Tigernix Pte. Ltd., Rorko Technologies, and Accentuate Pte. Ltd.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The demand for cloud-based ERP software increased considerably during the Covid-19 pandemic to maintain efficiency and keep processes under control as businesses needed to make changes in their operational structures.

• The adoption of work from home and remote working culture led to surge in adoption of ERP software in the Asia-Pacific region to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

The market numbers are verified by means of numerous data triangulation techniques. Additionally, reliable industry journals, accurate press releases from trade association, and government websites have also been revised for producing exclusive industry insights.

