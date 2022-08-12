Mr. Adesh Chaurasia accentuates how hyperlocal startups are taking over India post pandemic

Mr. Adesh Chaurasia

Mr. Adesh Chaurasia cited, “It’s impressive how hyperlocal businesses are providing services to Tier III, IV & V cities with lesser development as well.”

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Adesh Chaurasia himself is a dedicated industrialist and believes that entrepreneurs represent the new India focused on its goals and overall development of the society. He highlights that before the pandemic, it was easier for businesses to flourish. However, it has changed. Post-pandemic people seek options with contactless shopping, minimal travelling, quick delivery, etc. Hence, they have become more attentive and squeamish, and difficult for businesses to survive even with a microscopic error. To counter such challenges, every startup must accommodate a strategy to help them withstand the market.

“I acknowledge how entrepreneurs have adopted a digitized hyperlocal model to become noticeable among the audience”, Mr. Adesh Chaurasia quoted. Various sectors follow hyperlocal marketing strategies such as food, doctors consultation & pharma, and groceries to name a few. Mr. Chaurasia also congratulates startups backed by reliable tech support for the convenience of the customers. For instance, in healthcare, vendors can serve the urgent need for medicines and medical supplies along with health and well-being.

Some businesses deliver a lot more than just food or groceries like running errands, pickups, and drops. These facilities aren’t restricted to Tier I or Tier II cities. Mr. Chaurasia cited, “It’s impressive how hyperlocal businesses are providing services to Tier III, IV & V cities as well.” He believes such advancement will help India overcome the growth downfalls due to the pandemic.

Mr. Chaurasia is certain that technologies like SaaS applications, robotics, and drone deliveries will provide perfect coordination between multiple pickups and deliveries. It would bring an influx of investment in the sector to improve logistics and supply chain management. He said, “I won’t be startled if more businesses adopt the hyperlocal model and India offers a playfield for companies to expand and experiment in the said vertical.” The enthusiastic tycoon explains that the hyperlocal model functions as a D2C (Direct-to-consumer) ecosystem. It will give an opportunity to small vendors to expand their business without any middleman and give people the comfort of buying from their neighborhood stores. Mr. Chaurasia also agrees with the fact that soon e-commerce and q-commerce will move beyond necessities to luxuries.

“Hyperlocal startups also adhere to product standardization for delivering quality products”, exclaimed Mr. Adesh Chaurasia. He explains that product standardization qualifies if the product upholds a pre-set standard for quality and is cost-effective. The method is especially followed by q-commerce-based startups that deliver products within 30 minutes of the order. Mr. Adesh Chaurasia concluded that in the near future customers will get the best of both virtual and real worlds with collective benefits to people and the hyperlocal industry.