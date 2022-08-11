Halitosis Treatment Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Products, Revenue Analysis, For 2028

the Global Halitosis Treatment Market size was valued at USD 10.75 Billion in 2020 and is forecast to exceed USD 28.53 Billion in terms of revenue, at a CAGR

Increasing halitosis disease burden across the globe is expected to boost industry growth.

According to a new report by Reports and Data, the Global Halitosis Treatment Market size was valued at USD 10.75 Billion in 2020 and is forecast to exceed USD 28.53 Billion in terms of revenue, at a CAGR of 13.1% through 2028. The market growth is driven by increased consumption of tobacco products and rising prevalence of periodontal diseases across the globe.

Halitosis is a condition of bad breath arising due to one of the many factors, including bad oral hygiene, side-effect of medications, alcohol consumption, smoking, crash diets, diabetes, GERD, lactose intolerance, and gum diseases, and others. It is a clinical condition that generally leads to social restraints.

The condition has become a major issue across the globe where a moderate case of halitosis is quite high, severe cases are limited to 5% of the population only. In the US, approximately 80 million people spend more than USD 10.75 Billion annually on oral hygiene products. Rising prevalence of halitosis coupled with increasing awareness regarding the disease and its treatment will foster halitosis market size through 2028.

The rapid adoption of AI, ML, and IoT and robust data management processes has made the hospitals and clinical settings smarter. New technologies and solutions have improved the normal medical processes such as clinical diagnosis, treatment, diseases management, and monitoring patient recovery after discharge. Rapid digitalization and increasing adoption of virtual care and telemedicine is further expected to positively impact the revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Emergence of new healthcare and telemedicine startups, increasing number of collaborations among healthcare facilities and research institutions, and rising focus on patient engagement solutions has further fueled revenue growth of the market. Key companies are forming strategic alliances and collaborative ventures such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, manufacturing and licensing agreements, and product launches among others.

Leading Players Analyzed in the Report:

Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dr. Harold Katz, LLC, All USA Partners LLC., Rowpar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Listerine, Abbott, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Oral B, GSK, Philips Oral Healthcare, Pfizer, and Roche among others.

Furthermore, to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape, an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are included in the report. Along with this, feasibility analysis and investment return analysis are also covered in the report.

The report further discusses in detail the regional spread of the global Halitosis Treatment market along with analysis of production and consumption patterns, import/export analysis, supply and demand ratio, market share and size based on volume and value, trends and demands, revenue share, and presence of the key players of the market.

Key Regions Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Segmentation based on Types:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Pathological

Non-Pathological

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Lungs

Liver

Respiratory

Systemic

Gastrointestinal

Others

Diagnostic Tests Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Gas Chromatography

Halimeter

Beta-galactosidase activity assay

Others

Drug Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Antiseptic

Antacids

Ranitidine

Other

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

