Ramesh Chaurasia dilates upon the consequences of the fifth industrial revolution on the environment

Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia

Mr. Chaurasia points out that the only way to reduce carbon footprint is to switch to alternative renewable energy sources like wind, hydro, and geothermal.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia has been a keen and compassionate businessman since his early days, and he started working for the welfare of the people, nation, and the world. His works in this field do not always include how to gain maximum profit, but he also focuses on eco-friendly surroundings. This is why he is a patron of sustainable development goals (SDG) by the United Nations (UN). His vision is to make a greener planet all along while improving people's lifestyles. This brings us to his recent discussions about the impact of the fifth industrial revolution, something that the world is seeing steadfastly on planet earth.

The fifth industrial revolution connects the morals of the people and the wrongdoing that has brought the planet near extinction, says Mr. Chaurasia. This revolution shows us a shift in the primary focus of businessmen from for-profit enterprises to communal action that will save the planet because people realize that there is no Planet B. It revolves around the idea that the more good someone does, the more money and prosperity.

One of the major concerns of global warming is carbon footprints. The Nature Conservancy says that the only and best chance we have against the 2-degree Celsius global temperature rise is to drop the carbon footprints down to 2 tons as fast as possible and preferably by 2050. Mr. Chaurasia points out that the only way to accomplish this is to switch to alternative renewable energy sources like wind, hydro, and geothermal. Mr. Chaurasia also explains that blockchain technology is one of the essential components of this revolution. If this technology becomes mainstream, we will see a lot of punishments and rewards for not following rules and sustainable level-headed practices, respectively. But it will ensure a sustainable future, the only thing we can hope for.

Mr. Chaurasia urges a global education on this matter because it will require communal efforts to facilitate green production and monitoring, which includes data-related activities. Such activities are responsible for pollution and other degradation of the Environment. He says that with our recent technological developments, we can have a real-time data analysis that helps monitor carbon data for future decision-making and move towards greener options available.

The most speedily decreasing alarming industry is the food industry; with every passing day, food is getting scarce. Blockchain technology can be most beneficial because it can help keep track of the supply chain, exchange dangerous wastes and make the system environmentally friendly by reducing carbon dioxide emissions. It also encourages recycling, improving economic practices of the circular kind, and limiting the use of natural resources in manufacturing food.

The other crucial factor is using clean and renewable energy to produce anything. Mr. Chaurasia says that people can bag incentives to reduce the wastage of energy. Homes can sell their excess energy, and this peer-to-peer energy exchange can serve power to an entire night market. Mr. Ramesh Chaursia believes in his visions for the fifth industrial revolution and how it impacts the Earth in a good way and may be our only way to save it.