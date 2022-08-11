Submit Release
Chad National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my warmest wishes to the people of the Republic of Chad on the 62nd anniversary of your independence.

On this occasion, we celebrate decades of partnership, collaboration, and mutual respect between the United States and Chad.

We support the people of Chad in their pursuit of an inclusive national dialogue, a new constitution, and free and fair elections that are conducted peacefully and are consistent with the May 2021 African Union Communique on Chad.

In this historic time of transition for Chad, we remain focused on opportunities to work together to strengthen democratic institutions and access to justice, combat terrorism, promote regional stability and respect for human rights, improve trade and investment, and address climate and conservation issues.

